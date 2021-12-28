Federica Pellegrini, that no to Tinto Brass: “It would have been a success”

One of the photographic services that Fede appreciated after becoming famous was the one that recalled the masks of the Venice Carnival, of which Colombina was also. Almost a metaphor that even as a teenager made Fede say “I am a strong swimmer in the water and who knows if less strong in private, who accepts herself totally but has many masks, and studies if she can become a number one in other fields”. A challenge that always intrigues and exalts her, especially when others “don’t believe in me, now I’ll show you, this is the challenge that gives me an extra incentive”. Symbol of the girls who grew up with her, now a transversal woman who everyone likes. On social media, he is a reference for over a million followers: “I recommend to today’s teenagers to play sports, maybe swimming because it hardens you in your head and strengthens you in every sense. Even if you don’t win the Olympic gold”.

If at eighteen Tinto Brass proposes you to make a film, there is to be wavering. “Pellegrini is perfect for one of my films: she has the smile of someone who is sexually satisfied”. And she declined: “Many told me that I would be successful, and they were sorry. But I would say no now even to a normal film”. A film about his life would have him interpreted by Monica Bellucci or Angelina Jolie: “I would be honored, Jolie made a film on Louis Zamperini’s Olympic history. I’d like to choose the actress who plays Federica”. Strong women, simple beauties. Like this Faith that has not changed, she has not let herself be overwhelmed by success despite being a prima donna: “I prefer to call myself a humble diva, because I have known the ups and downs well, at the same speed up and down. And it is important to remember. Life it changed me, it made me grow but did not take anything away from the first Faith by determination. It has experience, always hungry even if it has the fame… “. In this, coldness has trained her since she was a child: “I have always received an iron discipline, my father a former paratrooper, square, then Di Mito and Castagnetti, always trying to flatten the emotions as much as possible, to get the most out of the competition. and stay calm of your head “. They always ask her about everything: “A joint? Never. Drunk? Only for the 18th birthday. The piercing? I never overstepped the limits: the one on the nipple was a bet won with dad.” Growing up and fortifying herself, she worked on other emotions instead: like contact with people. “Many people see the athlete concentrated, with the muzzle or while laughing, criticize for what they see; in recent years they have seen me changed, as I am, no longer sulky but always determined, more sunny and cheerful, creative. improvise. Yes, I’m very self-centered, I like being a prima donna: my character leads me to be one. ” Swimming she became the most famous and decorated Italian athlete: “I continued to win even if I missed a few opportunities: but I have never liked easy things. And anyway I have no regrets”. If not those of enrolling at the University: “It was impossible with everything that happened to me, I would have liked the faculty of Psychology”. She struggled to learn English, “the only thing I envy Rosolino … I’ve always been myself rather than uncomfortable or unpleasant, I prefer to look in the mirror and I’m happy with this image I gave, because it’s never there nothing planned: what I think, I’ve always said … “.