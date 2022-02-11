Federica Pellegrini, the harsh reply on Instagram to the offenses of Jesolo

Offenses to say the least insulting, those received by Federica Pellegrinireturned to social media despite the commitments with the Beijing Winter Olympics to explain what happened on the seafront of Jesolo and why a sign dedicated to her has become a reason for insult. La Divina wanted to play down with a “I’ll have a laugh”, but she also went to the bottom of the matter, which then passed into the hands of the police who are carrying out all the necessary investigations.

Federica Pellegrini replies to the offenses

A well thought-out job, a very bad gesture that prompted Federica Pellegrini to intervene on her social channels. “Lungomare Quella T **** by Federica Pellegrini, champion of arrogance and mythomania”: this is how the Promenade of the Stars of Jesoloits Lungomare, the one that was smeared by the verbal violence of some and that aroused the indignation of fans but also of the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaiaof the Mayor of Jesolo Valerio Zoggia and Federconsorzi Arenili, in the person of the President Renato Martin.

The reply of the Divine was not long in coming: “Do not show these stories to the children because I have to say bad words. I have nothing to say about arrogance and mythomania, they are thoughts even if I don’t think I am but it can be. On the t **** instead no. It’s a I take an envious and rancorous stance and I have two big laughs, but I’m sorry and I hope there are some cameras but just to see it or see it in the face. Why didn’t you come tell me to my face? Even if I am a woman I can argue. I thank Zaia, the municipality of Jesolo and all those who have expressed solidarity with me for this bad episode “.

The words of Luca Zaia and Zoggia

As expected, Federica Pellegrini has found thesupport of the Police Forces and institutions. These are the words of the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia: “It is a very bad gesture, as well as a crime that should not be dismissed as a joker, but dealt with rigorously and strongly stigmatized. More and more people are made the object of threats or hostile gestures every day, to which a strong civilized response must be given by all. I hope that those responsible will soon be identified and punished in the manner permitted by law “.

The First Citizen of Jesolo echoed him, Valerio Zoggia: “We are deeply sorry for the petty gesture that has marred the plaque affixed to the stretch of seafront dedicated to her. An act that manifests only the great envy of someone towards Federica. The employees of Jesolo Patrimonio immediately removed the writing and the police have already started investigations to identify those responsible “.

The Divine has exposed herself in the first person

A behavior that reflects the character and personality of Federica Pellegrini, of course, but also a duty for all the fans who felt hurt by those words. For this reason, the Divine has decided to expose itself in the first person and respond directly to the free offenses received and already removed thanks to the readiness of the municipal administration, immediately working to remove everything and restore the sign to its natural state.