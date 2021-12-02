Federica Pellegrini, the last race of the Divina: “It was beautiful”



Federica Pellegrini, all the successes of the “Divina”: medals and records

Federica Pellegrini she said goodbye to swimming: she did it in her own way, celebrating in Riccione during her last race, amidst great emotions and the most important people next to her.

Federica Pellegrini, her last race

If Federica Pellegrini faced everything with a smile at the Tokyo Olympics, she experienced her last race, the official one before her definitive retirement from swimming, with great emotion. “I held out until the start of the race, when I got discouraged. Today is a definitive turning point, ”he told al Corriere della Sera.

Then, after competing and challenging the other swimmers, the party has arrived: Federica wanted to say goodbye to the pool with a last dip in the company of the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò, who threw himself into the water fully dressed: the shot of this moment, already entered the history of Italian sport, was also shared on Instagram by Pellegrini, who accompanied this photo with many snapshots of a day made of emotions and a bit of melancholy together with the most important people. “It was wonderful to close like this, with the public, friends, family, it was what I wanted”, said the swimmer, who thus ended her career surrounded by all the love that her closest loved ones always have. established.

Obviously Federica won the Riccione race, giving herself one last medal, the 130th, to end a career full of successes: “Round figure, but until this morning I didn’t even know it”, he confessed.

To say goodbye to her life as a sportswoman Federica has chosen “a gradual departure from the group which is what I will miss most, while the fatigue of training in the morning no, I will not miss it. At 33, I don’t feel like it anymore, can I tell? ”.

Federica Pellegrini, the new life with Matteo Giunta

Now for Federica Pellegrini it is time to take back her life, after intense and in some ways tiring years: “My body can’t take it anymore, for me in recent months it has been difficult even to train and compete without training is very painful “, He admitted.

Today at his side is Matteo Giunta, who just recently asked her to marry him: “You and me and the whole world outside”, so the swimmer had declared her wedding with her partner on her Instagram profile. Even if he confessed: “We are behind and it could also slip a little”.

In a long interview with very true the champion had revealed that she was ready for new challenges: among these there is certainly marriage, but it is not the only one: now that the races are just a memory, she can really think about become a mother. “Until the Olympics there was an absolute veto for various reasons, but now I think it’s the right time even if I don’t plan anything,” she said in Silvia Toffanin’s living room.