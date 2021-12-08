Federica Pellegrini, the monologue to the Hyenas sends the fans into a frenzy

With her career, her fame and her abilities even out of the water she can do what she wants but for Federica Pellegrini a future could also open up on TV after her debut as co-host at the Iene, the Italia1 show with Savino. The Divina also put on a show in front of the cameras, officially abandoning swimming after a unique career, studded with medals and triumphs. Pellegrini also held a harsh monologue to remove a few pebbles from her shoes.

Pellegrini takes a stand on inequalities between men and women

Lipstick in evidence, long hair, aggressive look, Federica looks at the camera and attacks: “I’ve never shied away from comparison, I know I have character, and I’m not ashamed. I have always stood up for what I believe in, I have exposed myself and I have defended the people I love, paying the consequences. Its part of the game. So I accepted, thought about it, and there’s one thing it did to me reflect in particular: in all these years, in which I have competed against women, why have I had to compare myself much more often with men?

Men who were waiting for me whether I won or lost. Because if you fall you are a finished athlete, and if you stand up you are a princess placed on a pedestal. Pedestal that, in any case, sooner or later you pay, because if a man wins and is justly proud of it, he is a bomber, if a woman wins and is rightly proud of it, he pulls it off. So they are all waiting for the disaster, like “let’s watch through the peephole what happens”, that if it goes wrong we go out on the landing to celebrate.

Men who judged my private life, because if you are an athlete male and you have relationships you are a successful man, if you are a female athlete and you have relationships you are the man eater. Like that son of a swimming coach, who when I defended my coach tweeted “yeah, he’s your penis of the year.” A very fine sports analysis? What then I wonder, why the penis of the year? Is it annual, like the car tax? “.

Pellegrini thanks the men who believed in her

“Men who at 16, at my first Olympics, when I was struggling with acne like all teenagers in this world) – on the radio commented“ it will be testosterone ”. How many laughs. Men who, in my work, have the right to victory because all the sports that you, a woman, have started to practice, they practiced them first, they performed them better, they invented them. Because important sports “are men’s sports”. Because the important things “are men’s things “.

And again: “It’s time to balance sheets, and so tonight I tell these men that if you liked thinking of me like this, I’m glad you enjoyed yourself, at least you. To other men, those in my life, I say thank you for giving me a look that believed in my eyes, in my strength, in my beauty. It is men who matter to me: those who do not need men’s things. Ah, there are also str… women, of course – concludes Pellegrini -. But they asked me to speak for a few minutes, not for a few seconds ”.

Spectators applaud the Pellegrini show

The monologue of the Divine has bewitched viewers and on social networks it is a one-way chorus: “SACROSANTE says things! I couldn’t even have thought of them, said so well! Thank you Divine Faith for everything, and also for when you give voice to those who have no voice “or even:” During Federica Pellegrini’s monologue to LeIene it was almost like seeing again the gaze of Nadia Toffa“Or:” vote in favor of Federica Pellegrini to conduct Le Iene. Please let me laugh again like tonight, you have a disarming spontaneity and cheerfulness! ” and finally: “The men who count are those who do not need men’s things!” … already Great Faith “.

SPORTEVAI