Federica Pellegrini, the touching tribute on the day of farewell to the races

More than a farewell, a real party, complete with illustrious friends and an inevitable final emotion.

The date of November 30, 2021 will go down in history as that of the last race of one of the legends of Italian sport.

Federica Pellegrini she ended her career in the way that suits her best, winning.

La Divina was awarded i 200 freestyle to the absolute Italian championships in short course from Riccione. But this time it’s really over: the Tokyo 2020 Games catwalk had in fact preceded that of the ISL in Naples, announced for months as the last stage of Federica’s career.

Matteo Giunta talks about the future of Federica Pellegrini

Not at all, because the call of water, of the beloved 200 style, of the swimming pool in which in March 2009 the Venetian champion had set the record of the world of 200 freestyle and the possibility of living another unforgettable day has moved the date of the retreat of a few more weeks, up to the absolute in Riccione.

Now the curtain can fall and Federica can devote herself to “real life”, the one away from the spotlight, even if her boyfriend-coach Matteo Giunta has kept open another door that leads to the European Championships in Rome din 2022.

“In Rome 2022 with a relay? It would mean getting back in the water as early as the end of January, at the latest in mid-February. I see it as very difficult, but never say never ”Giunta had said, before Federica rejected the idea:“ I no longer want to struggle ”.

Federica Pellegrini, the touching tribute to Camille Muffat

We will see, but in the meantime that of Riccione seemed a real goodbye, complete with a final catwalk with friends and colleagues and a lot of touching tribute. At the end of her 200, in fact, Federica Pellegrini has covered two other laps together with some of the opponents who have marked her career, from Evelyn Verraszto to Camelia Potec up to Sarah Sjostrom, to then take a moment all to herself and pay homage Camille Muffat, the French champion who died in 2015 at the age of 25 in a helicopter crash in Argentina.

Federica Pellegrini, visibly moved, placed the cap of Muffat, who was one of the best friends of the Italian champion, on the block of lane 1.

Federica Pellegrini, the tribute of friends and the “vote” of Giovanni Malagò

“I finally managed to show my parents a race, I swam for the Aniene which has always helped me. Today the important people for me were all there, I’m happy ”the words of Faith at the end of the day.

Everyone, including friends from outside the pool, from Alberto Tomba to his Olympic colleague Carlo Molfetta up to Mara Maionchi, who with Federica shares the role of judge at ‘Italia’s Got Talent’ and the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, joined to Federica by a twenty-year friendship strengthened by the miltanza of the swimmer for the Aniene club of which Malagò was athlete and president.

It is no coincidence that one of the most iconic moments of the day was the dive into the swimming pool, strictly in his shirt, which Malagò had promised he would carry out together with Federico on the day of the last race of the blue swimming legend’s career.

Federica Pellegrini, the numbers of a legendary career

The one conquered in Riccione was thegold number 31 by Federica Pellegrini to the Absolute in the 200 freestyle, the race in which he has always won in Italian territory, with a silver and two bronzes to complete the picture.

The updated balance sheet of the podiums in the Italian championships therefore rises to 181, while the international medals are 58, with at least one gold in all competitions, Olympic Games including, despite the fact that the relationship with the Five Circles was overall bewitched, with only two medals, silver in Athens at 16 in 2004 and gold with world records in Beijing 2008.

Federica leaves as world champion record holder of the beloved 200 and is already in the future, since before arriving in Riccione she made her debut in Board of Directors of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Swimming pools are officially the past. Unless nostalgia prevails …

