Federica Venturelli on the podium in Tabor in the cyclocross World Cup

Today, Sunday 14 November, the sixth round of the cyclocross World Cup is underway in Tabor in Bohemia, the Czech Republic is the third stage in Europe after the first three disputed in the United States. It is the first of five events that also include the participation of juniors and the Under 23s who run alone, this is one of the reasons why the Italian national team led by Technical Commissioner Daniele Pontoni is also present.

On a cold morning with an overcast sky and a temperature of 6 °, the two junior categories took care of the opening of the long day. Luca Paletti he pedaled in the group of seven fugitives until the sound of the bell, in the final round he accused the fatigue of the intense effort, finishing in seventh place in the race won by the Dutch David Haverdings.

Photo archive © UEC – Europeo

Then it was the turn of the 32 junior girls to join the fray and in the end the third to cross the finish line was Federica Venturelli, girl who is a first year in this category. “I expected him after his sixth place in the European Championship starting from the seventh row. – Pontoni said at the end of the race – “Today she started from the third row and ended up on the podium“.

Photo © FCI

The race was won by the new continental champion, the British Zoe Backstedt who during the third lap managed to break away from her escape companion, the Dutch Leonie Bentveld. “The course was hard, there were no stretches where you could catch your breath, the race was not tactical at all. – Federica said at the end of the race – We went full speed from the first to the last meter. I’m not very good at starts so at the first corner they were quite behind, but then I started to make up positions, without exaggerating as I had done at the European Championship. For this reason I held out until the end without giving in. “The third place was won by regulating the hostess Katerina Hladikova in the sprint.

TONEATTI FOR A HAIR OUTSIDE THE TOP TEN

Third match with the Under 23 as protagonists, the Friulian Davide Toneatti in the first lap he stayed with the leading group then he broke away and pedaled regularly one step away from the top ten that escaped him by a whisker. Ahead was Anglo-Dutch battle Mees Hendrikx and his partner Ryan Camp managed to get the better of British Cameron Mason.

EVA LECHNER BEST ITALIAN IN TABOR

Among the elite women it was a fight between four “orange”, Lucinda Brand who ruled the under 23 Puck Pieterse, Annemarie Worst and Ceylin del Carmen Alverado. The best of the blue was Eva Lechner who started strong pedaling in the top ten, then dropped in the final finishing 13th, behind her Maria Alice Arzuffi (15th) and the under 23 Gaia Realini (16th).

BERTOLINI AND DORIGONI IN THE TOP TEN

In the last race of the day, the one seen by everyone sitting on the sofa and in front of the TV, like last Sunday at the European Championship, saw the Dutchman’s success Lars Van der Haar who today with the jersey of continental champion tamed the Belgian army. Until the end, Iserbyt and Hermans remained close to him and contented themselves with the second and third steps of the podium. Super race of the Selle Italia Guerciotti with both boys in the top ten. Ninth the champion of Italy Gioele Bertolini, tenth Jacob Dorigoni.

JUNIOR FEMALE ARRIVAL ORDER (32 STARTS)

1. BACKSTEDT Zoe GBR 36:58

2. BENTVELD Leonie NED +0: 20

3. VENTURELLI Federica ITA +0: 46

4. HLADIKOVA Katerina CZE +0: 46

5. FABREGUE Lilou FRA +0: 49

6. MOLENGRAAF Lauren NED +1: 10

7. MACLEAN-HOWELL She GBR +1: 15

8. HALTER Monique SUI +1: 15

9. VAN SINAEY Xaydee BEL +1: 20

10. GALLEZOT Electa FRA +1: 21

17. FOUNTAIN Beatrice ITA +2: 15

20. CORVI Valentina ITA +2: 33

21. VIEZZI Elisa ITA +2: 36

JUNIOR MALE ARRIVAL ORDER (47 STARTS)

1. HAVERDINGS David NED 41:38

2. SMITH Nathan GBR +0: 01

3. CORSUS Yordi BEL +0: 10

4. ASKEY Ben GBR +0: 13

5. LESUEUR Louka FRA +0: 28

6. VANDENBERGHE Viktor BEL +0: 44

7. STALLS Luca ITA +0: 49

8. DE MOYER Kenay BEL +0: 53

9. JOCHEMS Jelte NED +0: 55

10. HUISING Menno NED +0: 55

25. BORELLO Filippo ITA +1: 41

30. CARRER Ivan ITA +2: 25

35. PACCAGNELLA Elian +2: 58

MALE UNDER 23 ARRIVAL ORDER (46 STARTS)

1. HENDRIKX Mees NED 48:01

2. KAMP Ryan NED +0: 02

3. MASON Cameron GBR +0: 03

4. FERDINANDE Anton BEL +0: 08

5. VERSTRYNGE Emiel BEL +0: 13

6. ROUILLER Loris SUI +0: 14

7. MICHELS Jente BEL +0: 14

8. RONHAAR Pim NED8 +0: 17

9. MEEUSSEN Witse BEL +0: 33

10. NYS Thibau BEL +0: 34

11. TONEATTI Davide ITA +0: 35

28. FOUNTAIN Filippo ITA +2: 18

ORDER OF ARRIVAL WOMEN OPEN

1. BRAND Lucinda BALOISE TREK LIONS NED 52:00

2. PIETERSE Puck ALPECIN – FENIX NED +0: 03

3. WORST Annemarie 777 NED +0: 03

4. ALVARADO Ceylin del Carmen ALPECIN – FENIX NED +0: 04

5. BETSEMA Denise PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL NED +0: 09

6. VAS Kata Blanka TEAM SD WORX HUN +0: 19

7. VAN ANROOIJ Shirin BALOISE TREK LIONS NED +0: 25

8. VAN EMPEL Fem PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL NED +0: 52

9. VAN DER HEIJDEN Inge 777 NED +1: 10

10. ROCHETTE Maghalie CAN +1: 16

13. LECHNER Eva TRINX FACTORY TEAM ITA +1: 17

15. ARZUFFI Alice Maria VALCAR – TRAVEL & AMP; SERVICE ITA +1: 54

16. REALINI Gaia ITA +1: 54

30. BORELLO Carlotta SERVETTO – MAKHYMO – BELTRAMI TSA +5: 02

31. LOVED Lucia TRINX FACTORY TEAM ITA +5: 0

MALE ELITE ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1. VAN DER HAAR Lars (BALOISE TREK LIONS) 1:02:27

2. ISERBYT Eli (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +11

3. HERMANS Quinten (TORMANS CYCLO CROSS TEAM) +15

4. AERTS Toon (BALOISE TREK LIONS) +29

5. VANTHOURENHOUT Michael (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +41

6. SWEECK Laurens (PAUWELS SAUZEN – BINGOAL) +1: 02

7. VAN KESSEL Corne (TORMANS CYCLO CROSS TEAM) +1: 05

8. BAESTAENS Vincent (CX TEAM DESCHACHT-GROUP HENS-CONTAINERS MAES) +1: 05

9. BERTOLINI Joel (SELLE ITALIA – GUERCIOTTI – ELITE) +1: 28

10. DORIGONI Jakob (SELLE ITALIA – GUERCIOTTI – ELITE) +1: 33

26. SAMPARISI Nicolas (KTM ALCHEMIST POWERED BY BRENTA BRAKES) +4: 22

29. SAMPARISI Lorenzo (KTM ALCHEMIST POWERED BY BRENTA BRAKES) +5: 07