Federico Bernardeschi, enlarged heart: the problem solved with diet and drugs

As a teenager Federico Bernardeschi had a heart problem: left ventricular hypertrophy, like his sister Gaia. He explained how he solved it

“At 16 they told me that I could no longer play because of my heart. I was at home for months and I realized how much I really love football. From there I promised myself to do everything in my power to get to be a professional player “. These are the words released today by Federico Bernardeschi, Juventus striker and European champion with the national team, to Dazn’s microphones.

However, it is not the first time that Bernardeschi talks about the problem he had as a teenager: the past had done it and like him his sister. In 2019 he said: “As soon as I passed from Empoli to Fiorentina, during a routine check-up, they told me that something was wrong and they discovered that my heart was enlarged. They did not know how serious it could be and I could even have stopped playing. bad and difficult months, but luckily, thanks to a specific diet and a drug, everything was resolved “.

WHAT WAS THE PROBLEM – In detail, as told by Bernardeschi himself in La Stampa, Federico had the “left ventricle larger than 8 millimeters”. A problem, that of left ventricular hypertrophy, which is found in athletes and which, in milder cases, is treated with drugs and a low-sodium diet. In these cases we speak of “athlete’s heart”.

And Federico really was, so much so that he went back to playing and, even if he always controlled himself as logical, he never had any other problems. That period he could not stay football: “But my mother thought about it”, then when he became a real footballer with his first money he offered a dinner to his parents and his sister Gaia, to whom he is very close. In the past she too has described Federico’s heart problem in this way: “It was a great fear for his physical health, we did not know where this problem could lead to”.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 08:42)

