Federico Dimarco, a life in the Nerazzurri

23/12/2021

He was seven when Federico Dimarco, born in Milan on 10 November 1997, wore the Inter shirt for the first time. Raised in the Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, the first kicks in the Calvairate before the call in The Nerazzurri Youth Sector. A journey through all the youth teams of Inter, up to the Primavera.

On 11 December 2014 he made his debut in the first team with Inter, taking over from Danilo D’Ambrosio in the second half of Qarabag-Inter. While playing with the Primavera, he wins the Viareggio Cup, and then also made his debut in Serie A with the Nerazzurri shirt on May 31, 2015: he replaced Palacio in the final of Inter-Empoli 4-3.

Lethal left-handed, very skilled in set pieces, in the Primavera he often acted as a left winger, retreating his position over time. Ascoli, Empoli, Sion and Parma, with also important injuries, the stages of his journey, before returning to Inter in 2019. Four appearances, then the loan to Hellas Verona where he plays a season and a half, with 50 games and 5 goals.

From 2021 he returns to wear the Inter shirt: this season he has collected 24 appearances and 2 goals. on 12 September he scored his first goal with the Nerazzurri shirt, transforming a wonderful free-kick at the crossroads against Sampdoria.

Now, after the contract extension until 2026 , Dimarco’s story with the Nerazzurri can continue.





