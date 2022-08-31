Federico Gutiérrez after meeting between Armando Benedetti and Nicolás Maduro

The new Government has been clear in its objective of recovering the bilateral relationship between Colombia and Venezuela, which in recent years has been marked by the closure of borders, the massive migratory phenomenon and the disregard of the mandate of Nicolás Maduro.

With the appointment of Armando Benedetti as Colombian ambassador to the neighboring country, one of the first steps was taken on that path towards the reestablishment of an almost extinct bond. But it was not until this Monday, August 29, that a tangible rapprochement between the two governments materialized.

Benedetti kept the appointment he had with Nicolás Maduro, who opened the doors of the Miraflores Palace for him. The details of the meeting were shared by Armando Benedetti himself through his official Twitter account, where he also took the opportunity to share some photos of the meeting.

In one of the images Benedetti and Maduro are seen smiling, while they shake hands. “We talked about the urgency of reestablishing the bonds of friendship that should never have been broken,” the designated ambassador wrote.

That was precisely the photo taken by former presidential candidate Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez to send a forceful message, in which he reveals his opinion regarding this afternoon’s controversial meeting.

“In this photo there are more than a thousand years in prison”, He wrote on his official Twitter account, a publication in which he included the photograph that today goes around the country.

This meeting, in the words of Armando Benedetti, It is expected to be the prelude to a meeting between President Gustavo Petro and his counterpart Nicolás Maduro.

“The objective is commercial, diplomatic relations, fellow citizens who are in Venezuelan territory, the social part, culture, transportation, tourism, basically that. I am not here to meddle in President Maduro’s affairs,” Benedetti explained to SEMANA.