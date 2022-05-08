Federico Gutiérrez: They denounce alleged infiltration to harm Federico Gutiérrez’s campaign | Politics

Luis Felipe Henaohead of debate of the campaign of the Presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez, assured at a press conference that the presence of Michael Colmenaresan Venezuelan citizen who has alleged links with illegal armed structures settled in Colombia.

“The Venezuelan dictatorship wanted to infiltrate the campaign, to make a political deed, and benefit the Historical Pact. Mr. Michael Colmenares, who has a relationship with the Venezuelan military, wanted to take photos with the candidate Federico Gutierrez; he sent letters to be able to be in the campaign and after that, do a political act where he came out with weapons saying that he wanted to assassinate the President Maduro. What was sought was to once again link this campaign with illegal acts, which has been Gustavo Petro’s strategy to harm Federico Gutierrez”Henao assured.

He cited some facts that, according to him, show how harm Frederick Gutierrez.

“Today I want to tell you and I want to deliver the evidence to you, from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, where it is shown that the envigado’s office what i wanted was kill Federico Gutierrez, here are the interceptions where it says that the mayor is an enemy of theirs. Mr Gustavo Petro is sending messages to criminal groups to help you in this campaign”, affirmed Luis F. Henao.

Luis Felipe warned that in the next few days they will reveal important information that Colombians need to know, because as he mentioned, this is what they face as ccampaign for the Presidency and what all Colombians are going to face.