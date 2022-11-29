Federico Jusid: “Music is just one ingredient in a film; in a concert, it occupies all the flavors of the plate”

“When I was five years old —Lalo Schifrin recounted in a note with this chronicler for the newspaper LA NACION upon receiving a prestigious award for the creation of incidental music in Germany—, I remember that after having seen a horror movie, I told my classmates: I bet you, without the music, the movie isn’t nearly as scary.” With that simple but profound perception, narrated in the anecdote of the child (the one who would later create one of the most successful sound motifs in cinema and television of all time, the electrifying melody of Mission Impossible), the immeasurable power of music as a vehicle of emotion was revealed to him.

Federico Jusid, successful composer of music for films and platform series based between Spain and the United States (recent winner of the Cóndor de Plata award for the original music of the series Iosi, the repentant spy Y Santa Evitaand author, among other works for cinema, of the soundtrack of The Secret in Their Eyesthe multi-award-winning film by Juan José Campanella, with which he won the Oscar for best foreign film in 2010), returned to the country to conduct the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra (OFBA) at the premiere of four works by Argentine composers: Helles Bild, by the young Alex Nante, and a version for accordion of harp concert by Alberto Ginastera, in the first part. And two own works: Kinetic Overture commissioned by the Radio and Television Orchestra of Spain and a concert for accordion and orchestra entitled Bidaia (which in Basque means “the journey”), commissioned by the OFBA with a dedication to the soloist in charge of the two accordion pieces, the Spanish Iñaki Alberdi, in the second part of this presentation that also represented the debut of Jusid at the Colon Theatre.

–Between music and cinema: a composer between two worlds, the symphonic and the incidental. Which of those specialties in your career is closest to your nature?

–Writing concert music costs me a lot… I am a denied composer and I say it without any coquetry. I suffer a lot. I come and go, I get up, I throw away everything I wrote. I really suffer. On the contrary, with the cinema I feel that I am very good at composition, that there is the trade of something very busy that flows naturally.

Federico Jusid, conducting the Buenos Aires Philharmonic Orchestra, last week at the Colón, with Iñaki Alberdi as accordion soloist Arnaldo Colombaroli

–How much does the cinematographic director define music and how much personnel can the composer allow himself in the case of an art at the service of another?

–Each director works with a different modality. Some send me their script and I start composing and suggesting music before shooting begins. That is more interesting because by entering the process so early, the music can be part of the structure of the film. There are others who instead send me their finished film and there what remains is to see what to contribute from the music. In this case, the space is limited because the assembly is already done. Film music when it is very complete, at a certain point bothers and interferes with what is happening on the screen. In general, it has to be respectful, it has to have a degree of incompleteness that leaves room for the expression of the other cinematographic elements, it has to dialogue with the scene and the text, with the actors, the photography, the editing rhythm, it has to to be sensitive to all those elements because it is just one more ingredient in the total recipe of the film. Whereas, in a concert work, music occupies all the flavors on the plate.

– An example for each case?

–The English, the miniseries for television in six chapters starring Emily Blunt that Amazon has just released. It’s a western romantic and contemporary because the heroine is her and not the old man cowboy lonely. I started working on my drafts with director Hugo Blick before shooting. He used those drafts as demos with few instruments or solo piano and sometimes, in the filming, he would put them play to listen to the music and to make the actors understand that there was going to be, in addition to theirs, one more voice. That pushed to have other tempos because the silences are no longer silences, but are spun by something that takes place below the plot. That was fantastic because it gave the whole thing a much more organic end result. A contrary case was an action movie by Jonathan Mostow, Hunter’s Prayer. He told me: here I need more rhythm, there I need something else and my work was reduced to only five weeks to compose, mix, record and finish everything. In general, I think there are far fewer cracks in a film where the music is involved from the start.

Why did you choose a director to create your soundtrack?

–Sometimes with my agent we ask ourselves the same thing! (laughs) When someone new knocks on my door, it has to do with seeing some of my work that they liked or someone told them about me as a good travel companion because this works like a small marriage that lasts a few intense months, where the director arrives with all his needs and insecurities and there the musician must not only understand music but also everything else the director needs: if he asks for a level of emotion that he feels his film has not achieved, or on the contrary, a certain rhythm that he lacks. In Hollywood they are made screen tests [proyecciones para probar las películas terminadas], where they pass some cuts for a group of people who evaluate what they think and ask them if they found it exciting from 1 to 10… and so on with different items. If there is a scene that is too explanatory, it can be corrected; if the film shows that it lacks pulse, they modify the editing and ask the musician to introduce more verve… Music plays an important role, just as you commented that Lalo Schifrin said: it is enough to take away the music from Star Wars so that the image is absurd.

–“These are my principles, if you don’t like them I have others” would say Groucho Marx. What director submits his work to such scrutiny and according to the result of that filter, adapts it through music?

–Of the works that I mentioned, an author like Hugo Blick [responsable además de The Honorable Woman y Black Earth Rising] he does not do a test or ask the public if they understood it or not. In fact, in this miniseries The English Several chapters pass without the viewer being able to understand. The director appeals to intelligence and to support the doubt, to keep the viewer during several episodes without completing some information boxes. There are others who, making a more commercial product, have to play by those rules and yes… they apply that line from Groucho de Marx. Ninety percent of the directors who work for studios, today including Amazon, Netflix, HBO, have to get into that game and put their movies through a screen test from which, if it gives them low values, they must rethink their assemblies.

“You have to imagine that, for the standard subscriber of the Philharmonic, whose annual programming is quite limited in contemporary works, telling something, for example, of the work of Alex Nante who writes avant-garde music, can bring the public closer to these new pieces and make them more accessible”, explains Jusid about the presentations Arnaldo Colombaroli

–Speaking of explanatory scenes, do you consider it appropriate how the OFBA does that the director comments on each of the works in each of the concerts? The great orchestras of the world do not.

–Diemecke does it and it is very entertaining, it is part of the “show” of the Philharmonic. Many people who go to Colón wait for that moment when he takes the microphone and starts talking in such a funny, funny way. I think that in a concert where as much is requested as in this one, where everything is new, it is good to tell what the composer was thinking. One has to imagine that, for the standard subscriber of the Philharmonic, whose annual programming is quite limited in contemporary works, telling something, for example, of the work of Alex Nante who writes avant-garde music, can bring the public closer to these new pieces and make them more accessible.

–How did the idea of ​​transcribing Ginastera’s harp concerto for accordion come about?

–The idea came from the soloist Iñaki Alberdi. We contacted Georgina Ginastera, daughter of the composer. She was delighted and was flexible with the proposal. The concert is now going to reach many more places soon because there are accordionists looking for a repertoire. And without competing with the harp, which has in this music, in the typical game between the folkloric and the classical, a certain color of rural Argentina. The accordion gives it an urban tone that is very different. By Ginastera, normally five or six works are played, so this transcription will serve to expand her music.

–Was it necessary to amplify the accordion playing in the theater with “the best acoustics in the world”?

–Actually we weren’t sure, we didn’t know whether to amplify it or not. But we finally decided to do it because the accordion has a limited dynamic capacity. Maybe it was seventy-five percent real sound and twenty-five percent support. It doesn’t seem bad to me that an instrument is amplified when it doesn’t have as much sound. It seems to me that things do not have to be considered in categorical terms, but rather punctually, case by case.

“The image always provides me with a narrative structure. Film music, as it fulfills a specific function, weaves a counterpoint with an image that is given by the script or by the editing. In concert music, on the other hand, I feel a hole, a void, because that narrative structure is not there. I have to build it from nothing”, explains Federico Jusid Pilar Guevara

–Finally, regarding your works and in particular these premieres presented in Buenos Aires, what are your sources of inspiration? Is there a melodic or rhythmic drive? A visual idea like those of some great composers who found their creative stimulus in a color or an image, a story or an extra-musical description?

–Generally, the image always provides me with a narrative structure. Film music, as it fulfills a specific function, weaves a counterpoint with an image that is given by the script or by the editing. In concert music, on the other hand, I feel a hole, a void, because that narrative structure is not there. I have to build it from scratch. So I look outside of music for some idea that can enlighten me on the path of storytelling without that visual support that a film provides. Of these works that I directed with the OFBA, the overture kinetics is inspired by an idea of ​​mobility, in small cells that are moving and that when added together generate a great corpus. It is a little melodic work, built on an idea of ​​movement. Bidaia, the concerto for accordion and orchestra, has a more cinematographic conception. She is leaning on the poem ithaca by Constantino Kavafis, which my mother recited as a guest at the Colón [la actriz Luisina Brando], but more in a poetic than structural sense. There is the accordion solo, an expansive orchestra part, and various thematic materials that are connected until the last movement, the coda, when all those transits come together because, in the end, that is what it is about: that when you have reached Ithaca, old and wise, you have understood the value of Ithaca, which was not to get to a place but to take the road there.

