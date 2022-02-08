Federico Pellegrino silver in the cross-country sprint at the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The blue beaten only by the Norwegian champion Klaebo. Bronze to the Russian Terentjew

Immense Federico Pellegrino. silver in the cross-country sprint, like four years ago in Pyeongchang. Today as then ended up behind the Norwegian cannibal Johannes Klaebo

, one who never fails. Chicco gave everything, gold was unattainable. A leap into the quarter-finals to get into the spaces, to remind everyone who, to pass the French Chavanat. Then the arrival at the photo finish in the semifinal 1 again with Klaebo. Always them. Finally the final, an act of courage. He sinks into the snow exhausted with his energy now exhausted. Too strong is the Viking who has already broken every record in the World Cup, Chicco’s second Olympic silver in a row does not feed regrets, it was forged with will and intelligence. He finished 26 cents from Norge, the Russian Alexander Terentev also on the podium.

An incredible dream that began eight years ago, slowly becoming reality. There were very difficult conditions here, I used my 15 years experience in the World Cup to get used to it. – Pellegrino says – On the track there was the best: materials, tactics, technique, head and even my skis were super, even the body of course. It was a chance to take and I took it.

The Olympic vice-champion arrived in China after a complicated season in which results were scarce, they said that a bronze would be a miracle. And instead, at the age of 31, the boy from Nus prepared the Olympics of life for the great because the bottom consumes the body and the head and he chose to sacrifice the Cup to devote himself exclusively to the Games. In Beijing he rediscovered the free technique he loves so much, it was certainly helpful but there is much more behind this medal. Korean silver was the fuel to keep pushing, but the benchmarks are completely different than they were four years ago. Indeed, Pilgrim, and his teammate Francesco De Fabiani, trained for a long time, in summer and in winter, in an international group thanks to an agreement between the Italian and Russian federations to exchange knowledge and share techniques. The coach of Russia, the German, coordinated the Italian athletes Markus Cramer, Chicco followed the preparation program together with some of the best Russian cross-country skiers, returning to the Italian team at the end of the internship. According to him, it was an experience that made him grow and be ready for the most important season of his career. There were those who criticized him for this choice, he was right.

THE ITALIAN MEDALIST AT THE OLYMPICS

Much changed since PyeongchangChicco married last June Greta Laurent, one of the best blue cross-country skiers. This silver is dedicated to her (competing in the women’s sprint), they embrace in the parterre. She wanted to go to the altar sooner but for the pandemic but she had to postpone. Because she couldn’t celebrate as she wanted. We will remember another party that began tonight in the Eastern ice. Two Olympic podiums in a row (yesterday that of Federica Brignone from Valle d’Aosta too), a generation of thirty-year-old Italians is conquering China.

