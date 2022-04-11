Federico Viñas becomes a historic scorer for Club América

Viñas met again with the goal against Juárez and with this equaled an important record in America.

Federico Vinas has the unbeatable opportunity to meet again in Americaafter magnificent goal he scored against Bravos de Juárezin a duel corresponding to Day 13 of the Closing Tournament 2022.

The Uruguayan returned to the path of goal after five months of drought, since since last October 31 he did not get a score. His crisis not only affected the team’s performance, but several fans began to demand his departure from the club in the summer.

But now that Viñas scored a great goal, people were not only excited, but the footballer matched a historic club mark and that is expected to serve as motivation to straighten up in this final stretch of the Liga MX 2022.

Federico Viñas equaled the Uruguayan record with the most goals in America

Against Bravos, the charrúa reached 20 goals with the blue-cream shirt and with this he equaled Marcelo Lipatín as the top Uruguayan scorers in the history of the Eagles. It is expected that the 23-year-old attacker will soon take over the brand and recover the sense of smell that led him to shine in the beginning.

In addition, Viñas has contract until June 2024although his place is not completely assured, especially after the information that came out regarding a possible cleanup of foreigners that will be in the Coapa nest.

