FederlegnoArredo, the Decalogue to win the challenge of sustainability

Guide the t process in the best possible waygreen ransition systematizing the commitment that companies have already started: FederlegnoArredo thus faces the sustainability challenge in the center of the survey Italian wood-furniture in the ecological transition, created in collaboration with Foundation Symbola and presented – together with Decalogue with the objectives to be pursued – during theannual meeting of the Federation on the subject Let’s leave together. We anticipate the future which took place at MiCo-Centro Congressi in Milan, the first in attendance after two years.

The president of Assarredo spoke Maria Porro, the president of Assopannelli Paolo Fantoni – FederlegnoArredo delegates on sustainability – Ermete Realacci president of Symbola, Domenico Sturabotti director of the foundation e Fabio Zardini country manager Italy Patagonia. The central theme of the proceedings and of the round table is the green transition as the heart of the Federation’s action. Starting from the survey, a snapshot of the sector and its supply chain which, with a view to circular economy is already among the most advanced in Europe, but that goes system setup mapping the paths started by companies: from the supply chain to production processes, from design to the end of life of products. First step to trace the Road map of the sector ettransform environmental challenges into growth opportunities.

“We first wanted to look in the mirror with a very pragmatic approach that helps us to focus on our strengths and those on which we need to work more in the full awareness that there is no going back – he explained. Claudio Feltrin, president of FederlegnoArredo -. If the sustainability is already at the heart of an integrated supply chain vertically like that of wood-furniture, the ecological transition for individual companies is an epochal turning point. Not seizing the opportunity – Feltrin reiterated – would mean self-exclusion from the market and the category Federations play a central role in accompanying all the players, especially the smaller companies, towards a fully sustainable and circular model“. Model that is realized in the Decalogue with goals that the supply chain must pursue “with the ambition of becoming an authoritative voice on the subject, providing a guide to operators in the sector”.

TO early 2022 the families of actions to be taken and progress indicators with which to monitor the path to “arrive over the next five years to be able to say, numbers in hand, that we have really placed sustainability at the center of our work. FederlegnoArredo has the duty and the privilege of make the difference”Concluded Claudio Feltrin.

“Tackling the climate crisis with courage is not only necessary, but represents a great opportunity to make our economy and our society more human-friendly and therefore more capable of the future as it is written in Manifesto of Assisi – he said Ermete Realacci, president of Symbola -. This is also what is at stake in the Cop26. FederlegnoArredo, with which the Symbola Foundation has been collaborating for some time on the issues of quality, design and the circular economy, is an example of the winning mix of tradition and research, innovation and beauty that make our products unique “.

The Italian wood-furniture industry is third internationally and as we read in “Italia 10 selfie”, elaborated by Symbola, it is first in Europe in the circular economy, produces fewer emissions climate-altering of the other large EU countries: 26 kg per thousand euros of production, compared to 43 in Germany, 49 in France, 79 in Britain and over 200 Spaniards – underlined Realacci -. Furthermore, almost all of the Italian production of chipboard panels it is made entirely with recycled wood. All the conditions are in place to be protagonists in the challenge opened by the EU and the major countries of the world to zero CO2 emissions by 2050, starting from a consolidated tradition “.

Attention to the life cycle of products to extend their duration and therefore sustainability; enhancement of raw material sustainable; design approach extended to the production system and eco-design; recovery of materials and energy, with reference both to the actual production activity and to the products, extension of certifications intended as a push towards sustainability.

These are the key points of the survey made on a representative sample of all the components of the supply chain: from the raw material to the finished product. Mostly SMEs strongly devoted to exports and with a long tradition: two thirds have existed for more than 30 years and a third for more than 50 years. Here’s what emerged.

67% of companies use materials or semi-finished productsi made with recycled materials, one in four for over 25%. 81% of companies use sustainably produced wood, a share that rises to 89% if we consider those of wood. They are experienced new materials, with increasingly frequent collaborations with research institutes, also integrating the principles of environmental sustainability with the aesthetic-functional ones typical of design.

At the stage of design – which contributes to establishing up to 80% of environmental impacts in the life cycle of the product – about 50% of companies consider the reduction of packaging, the recyclability of products and energy efficiency to be fundamental, a third considers criteria in the same phase typical of the circular economy: reparability and reuse.

In the production processes, 64% of companies have developed efficiency measures, two thirds of which have led to one reduction of production waste and more than half say they reuse internal or external waste. 44% in the last 3 years have activated mechanisms of reduction of water consumption and the reuse of process water. On the front of certifications, 60% of the companies have the ISO9001, followed by the FSC, PEFC and ISO1401 certifications.

As for thepower, 60% procure from renewables and 40% covers at least half of their needs with renewable energy. THE providers are chosen through evaluation criteria that take into account environmental aspects The 56% and 74% companies procure, at least in part, local raw materials with a view to short supply chain. Strategic for developing these green policies is the training of dedicated professional figures and one in three companies claim to have a environmental manager designated.