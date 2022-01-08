Federsupporter insists: the government must stop Serie A

In the Open Letter addressed to the Government on 5 January last (cf. www.federsupporter.it) I had, quietly, requested an intervention by the guarantee bodies responsible for safeguarding those values ​​heavily questioned by Lega Calcio Serie A: such as, primarily, public health, the safety of the interpreters of football events and the regularity of competitions that reflect sporting merit.

The recent resolution of the Council of the League (Official Statement no. 126 of last January 6) brought only coal into the “Befana’s stocking”.

In fact, all those values ​​mentioned above on the basis of the dogma “the championship must go on” have been violated.

But, above all, by contrasting the decision of a private organization, such as the Lega Calcio, with public administrative authorities responsible for safeguarding health. (On the legal aspects of this statement, see the attached Note by the lawyer Massimo Rossetti)

The latter “would have taken confused and incoherent measures”.

The measures adopted by the League “taken in a hurry …” (so Cairo in Corriere della Sera, January 7, p. 30) confirm the improvisation, without any vision of the system, but dictated solely by social interests they have nothing at all.

The contrast between Lega Calcio and ASL, whose power, it should be remembered, derives from the law, sanctioned a situation of total anarchy in which “every Local Health Authority has a head, a vision, a way of operating all its own, without a national and overall guideline “(thus Daniele Dellera, Corriere della Sera cit. page 30).

The words of the ASL Director of Turin are significant, in response to the provision of two ASLs of Naples (see Tuttomercatoweb.com) “There is a quarantine measure, we all know what that means. The quarantine does not provide for them to go and play, but we are not obliged to enforce the rules, it is Napoli that must respect the rules ”.

There is, therefore, an express reference to WHO must respect the rules which, in this case, must be the Lega Calcio and the individual clubs. An assumption of responsibility that football leaders avoid, putting everything in a false conflict of interest.

Therefore, the intervention of the Government is welcome which, in any case, in the protraction, or in the worsening, of the situation declared on January 6th, should see to the suspension of the tenders scheduled for the current 9th.

A government intervention that allows the stipulation of a “true” Protocol between FIGC, Lega Calcio, but not only, as Petrucci rightly pointed out for Federbasket, and ASL in which the causes on the basis of which the matches are determined a priori sports cannot be played.

The recent resolution of Lega Calcio Serie A to impose the disputing of matches if the team has “at least 13 players (including at least one goalkeeper) among those written in the squads of the First Team and the Primavera squad born by 31.12.2003” is the clearest violation of those values ​​that must govern sport; and please don’t talk about securing competitions in the interest of the fans!

A more serious solution should and could have taken as a reference, for an emergency intervention, only the First Team squad, assuming that, in the case of a positive hypothesis from Covid 19, declared by the territorially competent ASL, involving 30% of the effective numbers, the match cannot be played.

Alfredo Parisi

Federsupporter President

Football and Covid 19: football sporting regulations yield in the face of hierarchically superior regulatory acts

In the presence of the spread of the contagion from Covid 19, in its, in chronological order, variant, which is intensely affecting the world of football, the Lega Calcio Serie A has launched a new Protocol, aimed at allowing the matches to be, however , play, according to the pre-established schedule.

This new Protocol, however, according to what is sanctioned by the Sentence dated 22.12 2020 of the College of Guarantee of CONI, at United Sections, (see my Comment on the sentence on www.federsupporter.it) is applicable only if compatible with provisions by law and / or administrative hierarchically superior to it.

The above, in compliance with the principle that the autonomy and freedom of the sports system suffer the intrinsic limitation, determined by the fact that they are expressed within the supremacy of the state system (see Enrico Lubrano in www.studiolubrano.it “Relations between sports and state regulations in their current configuration”).

It follows that the football regulations, to be valid and effective, must be reflected in legal and / or administrative provisions.

About, then, as some football exponents affirm, the fact that you want to “weaken” the ASLs, it is necessary to keep in mind the following.

The protection of health pursuant to art. 117 of the Constitution, as well as the sports system, are matters of concurrent State / Regions legislation and the regulatory power in these matters belongs to the Regions.

The Government can replace the Regions, pursuant to subsequent art. 120 of the Constitution, if the protection of legal unity requires it, among others, it being understood that, by law, procedures must be defined to ensure that the substitute powers are exercised in compliance with the principle of subsidiarity and the principle of loyal cooperation.

Therefore, in the light of the foregoing, in order for new football sports rules on health protection to be truly valid and effective, it is necessary that they are compatible with legal and / or administrative provisions, adopted in compliance with the aforementioned constitutional provisions that such standards reflect.

Finally, allow me to observe that, in my opinion, the problem lies not so much in an alleged intrusiveness of the ASLs, as in the insatiable economic voracity of a football system, in particular of the Serie A league, forced to dramatically increase the number of competitions, national and international, (a real overdose of football), with consequent rigid compression of the times for the disputing of the competitions, in order to increase. more and more economic income.

Reason that makes it difficult / impossible to postpone matches.

Revenue mainly intended to satisfy the greed of players, coaches, managers, intermediaries, as well as to satisfy the interests, sometimes not transparent and legitimate, of masters and owners of the ball.

Massimo Rossetti lawyer

Head of Legal Area Federsupporter



