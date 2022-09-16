FedEx unleashes fear over a gloomy economic outlook

Sept 16 (Reuters) – FedEx shares tumbled in trading on Friday after the global shipping giant withdrew its forecasts and sounded the alarm over weakening consumer demand, hitting the sector across the board. the world.

The US company joined other major global logistics companies, such as Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways and French carrier CMA CGM, who have said consumers are saving up for essentials like gasoline and food because rising prices discourage luxury purchases.

If the losses continue in the session, it would be the worst percentage drop in one day for FedEx, greater than its 16.4% crash on Black Monday in 1987.

Rival United Parcel Service fell 6.8%, XPO Logistics fell 11.2% and e-commerce giant Amazon fell 2.8%. US stock futures fell overnight on the FedEx results.

Across the Atlantic, Germany’s Deutsche Post lost 6.3%, London’s Royal Mail fell 11.5% and Copenhagen DSV slumped 5.7% on the news.

A complicated economic outlook

FedEx’s weak results underscore the difficult macroeconomic backdrop as high inflation and concerns about slowing global growth weigh on shipping volumes, said Victoria Scholar, chief investment officer at Interactive Investor.

However, some analysts believe FedEx’s poor first-quarter results are primarily a company-specific problem.

“Clearly there are doubts about the direction of the world economy, especially in Europe and Asia, but we struggle to see how that explains the entirety of this quarter’s failure,” analysts at Stifel said in a note.

(Reporting by Medha Singh, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)