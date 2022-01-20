Fedez, after the divorce from Jacobs, asks for compensation

Marcell Jacobs he trains in Tenerife for his return to the track after the double Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, but his legal staff are also preparing these days. The king of 100 and 4×100, who in September divorced Doom, the communication agency of Fedez who took care of its image, decided to rely on a new structure with an international profile. It would be the X-Hybrid of the Italian Luca Oddo, a company based in London.

The termination of the previous contract, communicated by Jacobs’ staff to Doom in September, provoked the reaction of the singer’s agency which asked for compensation and compliance with the agreement until September 2022. All this, point out sources of the legal staff of the sprinter, put pen to paper in an exchange of communications between the lawyers, who are in fact already a legal dispute.

At the origin of Jacobs’s choice, there is the dissatisfaction with the international promotion of the Olympic champion, who at the time had signed an image contract as an influencer with a company dedicated to communication in Italy. Now, however, he is asking for the promotion of image, communication and sponsors at an international level, as an athlete of global importance.