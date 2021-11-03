Fedez and Chiara Ferragni like the Kardashians: first images of the family reality show

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are the new Kardashians. Here come the first images of the reality from family in which all the secrets of the most famous couple in Italy will be revealed, The Ferragnez – The Series, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The 34-year-old fashion blogger, digital entrepreneur and icon in the fashion world with over 25 million followers on Instagram, and the 32-year-old rapper with 13 million followers that the blonde married in 2018 and with whom she had Leone, 3, and Vittoria , born on March 23, are sparkling in the shots of David LaChapelle. With them also all the relatives, who will be seen in the TV series.

In the shot that immortalizes the ‘dynasty’, in addition to Chiara e Fedez, there are Franco Lucia, and Annamaria Berrinzaghi, parents of Federico, Marco Ferragni and Marina Di Guardo, parents of Chiara, Francesca Ferragni, 32-year-old sister of the influencer, with her boyfriend Riccardo Nicoletti, said ‘Riku’, Valentina Ferragni, 28-year-old sister, with her boyfriend Luca Vezil, Luciana Violini, the unstoppable maternal grandmother of Fedez. The couple’s children and Matilda, the blonde’s French bulldog, cannot be missing.

The release date of The Ferragnez – The Series: everyone will be able to enjoy the episodes starting next December, the day of broadcasting is still top secret. The docureality will tell about a special period for the couple, between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021, when their second child was born.

