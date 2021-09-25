Fedez and the role in the film with Jennifer Aniston: crazy background

Fedez told an incredible episode that took place a while ago when he was in Los Angeles: it concerns an important film with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston!

Fedez continues to talk about himself: just yesterday he published his latest single, Better than cinema, a song that can be defined as a modern love letter to his life partner Chiara Ferragni. But the news concerning the Ferragnez, the most loved couple in Italy, does not end there. The two stars have just announced that in December the television series The Ferragnez will be released, an event that fans are already looking forward to!

The series will follow rapper and stylist Chiara Ferragni very closely, revealing even some aspects of their daily life that we do not yet know. The show will consist of eight episodes and will air next December on Prime Video. While waiting to see the television series on Ferragnez, we reveal a background really crazy happened a few years ago in Los Angeles.

Fedez almost starred in a major Hollywood movie: the rapper’s tale

Not everyone may know but Fedez has a Twitch channel where every now and then he does direct with fans in the company of his wife Chiara Ferragni. In one of these live shows he told of a very particular episode that took place a few years ago in Los Angeles. Chiara had recently given birth to her first child, Leone, when at one point the rapper was contacted by Netflix. “We would like to try Fedez to do a part in a movie with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston“.

There and then Fedez he was convinced it was a joke de Le Iene and for this reason, after receiving the script, he refused to try it. But only on the day of the audition did he realize that it was all true: he hurried to learn the few lines of his character and then showed up for the casting. “I had worked so hard”Confessed Fedez, who, however, never played the part in question. The film is called Mystery Murder and instead of Fedez, there is a professional Spanish actor. Have you ever seen it?