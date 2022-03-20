Fedez, comes out of what he is suffering from: unfortunately it is a very dangerous disease – the Democrat

Concern is growing about the health condition of Fedez, who has been diagnosed with a very dangerous disease

The news arrived only a few hours ago was a out of the blue for the famous Italian singer and his family. In reality, even the large group of his supporters are worried about him, however it is understandable how his wife is certainly the most worried of all.

Nonetheless, Chiara Ferragni he did not show signs of abating, rather he decided to publish a message on social networks in which he reiterated that all the people dear to him will gather around the artist during this path that he is called to face. Her husband’s choice to make her evil public is certainly to be commended.

Thanks to its great visibility, in fact, Fedez he can serve as an example to many people who, like him, find themselves facing the obstacle of disease. A courage to sell therefore that of the Milanese rapper who announced the appearance of the ugly evil through a series of videos uploaded to Instagram.

Fedez, here’s what he might be suffering from

Chiara Ferragni’s husband communicated the dramatic news without being able to hold back the tears: “Unfortunately I was found a health problem, but luckily it was found with great timingwhich involves an important path that I will have to take “.

He later specified that for the moment he does not intend to go into details but will only do so at a later time. Even if we do not therefore know the true extent of the disease, in 2019 Fedez announced that he was suffering from a pathology: “I found something called demyelination in my head, I’m at risk of multiple sclerosis “.

The one described by the artist is a disorder that causes a sort of malfunction that can cause the arrival of various pathologies. The President of the Italian Society of Neurology, Alfredo Berardelli, explained what demyelination consists of: “It’s about a pathological process that results in the loss of the myelin sheath that surrounds the nerve bundles at the level of the central nervous system, and the myelin sheath that surrounds the peripheral nerves at the level of the peripheral nervous system “.

In cases where the aforementioned sheath is deteriorated, the nerves suffer from irreversible damage which can lead to very serious diseases. The most common in similar situations is the Multiple sclerosisalso known as SLA. In addition to this, according to the expert’s words, there may be other diseases induced by demyelination, among which he mentioned the optic neuritis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM).