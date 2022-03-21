Fedez disease, Carolyn Smith speaks: “I’m upset, don’t give up”

The announcement of the Fedez’s disease it deeply affected both the artist’s fans and the many celebrities who got to know him and who wanted to express closeness and comfort to the rapper with touching messages. This is the case of Carolyn Smith, who has given Instagram a moving message, given that she has been battling breast cancer for some time.

Fedez, the touching message from Carolyn Smith

The choreographer and sworn by dancing with the Stars he never made a secret of his battle with cancer. Carolyn has indeed found out of have breast cancer in 2015and has never stopped since fight hard against the disease. In his path, despite the worries and obstacles, he always tried to show off wonderful smiles, his most powerful weapon.

And for this he wanted send a message to Fedez, who had the courage to confess to being sick and having to face an important path. The dance teacher sent a video to both the rapper and Vittorio Feltri, who, after Fedez’s announcement, admitted he had cancer by sending him a letter.

Smith wanted to express all his sorrow for the sufferings of both, who unfortunately lived before them: “I was shocked by the news of Fedez. I know what you feel when the news of an illness arrives – said the dancer – I know what you have to face in private and public. I’ve been fighting since 2015, and I fight to the end “.

“My words may not count for much,” Carolyn added in her own touching video message, “But I feel like saying ‘Never give up, face everything with positivity and a smile even when you have to send everyone and everything to that country’. Positivity helps doctors who help us. I send you a strong hug full of life ”.

Fedez, the announcement of the disease on Instagram

The absence from the social networks of Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni had alarmed the fans of the most followed couple in Italy, who had already thought about a new crisis. However, things were different from what the followers were assuming: the rapper is in fact sick.

“I make this video to exorcise and bring out a few things, in the hope that it will be good for me too, ”Fedez explained on Instagram. “I have been found to have a health problem but fortunately it was found with timing. This implies a path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell, but not now, not at this moment. Now I just want to stick with my family, ”she said through tears.

Fedez did not explain at the moment what it is, but spoke of an important path that he will have to face, thanks also to the closeness of Chiara and friends. “In the future I will tell about my new adventure because if this story can give comfort to even one person, it will make me think that this parenthesis of my life can be useful “.