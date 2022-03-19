Fedez freezes fans on social media in tears: “I have a health problem, I’ll have to start a treatment”

«I’m here to tell you that unfortunately it was me found a health problem, luckily with great timing, which involves a path. An important journey that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not in this moment when I need to hold on to my family, my children. But what I feel like telling in the future why when I discovered what I discovered, reading other people’s stories gave me comfort“.

Fedez with tears in his eyes, and giving in to tears at some moment, entrusts one of the most difficult confessions to make to an Instagram story: to make his illness known. On social media Fedez, 32 years old in October, shared a large part of his life. So many joys, from the birth of the children Leone and Vittoria to the many actions of solidarity, this time a private pain. But a well-motivated choice: “If this story of mine – continues Fedez – manages to give comfort to even a single person who may not have the good fortune to be surrounded by so many affections as my beautiful family is, makes me think that this parenthesis of my life has its usefulness. And I manage to give it a sense, something that obviously cannot be given at times ». A long video “to exorcise, in the hope that it will be good for me too,” admits the rapper. “I realize that in recent years, it is as if I had – in this mode of communication – a sort of shared memory album, and only now do I realize the importance of being able to snatch a smile from the other side of the appliance to someone who was going through a difficult time. That album shared in this moment will also be my strength and will be used to snatch a smile from me ».

He doesn’t reveal the details, “I’m not lucid enough to go further, but I’m ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me. Thank you my wife who has been close to me these days, my family, my friends. I hope to be able to give you positive updates as soon as possible ». Chiara Ferragni, from the Instagram profile which has 26 and a half million followers, she immediately posted a smiling image of her with her husband and Leo and a caption in English and red hearts to say that «she needs more support these days. We love you more than ever my love, and soon you will be well, always surrounded by the love of all your family, your friends and the people who love you so much ». The artist has not, for now, entered into the merits of the disease, but the media interest is very high, dozens and dozens of messages of encouragement from fans and well-known personalities who knew it, among the first Mara Venier and Levante. It is also noted that for a week, that is, from the tour in Paris with his family, he has not published any posts. Going back in time, on December 5, 2019, a guest at La Confessione sul Nove, he said: “I have found something called demyelination in my head, I am at risk of multiple sclerosis”.

