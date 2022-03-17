Fedez has an illness, the story of health problems on Instragram- Corriere.it

Of Renato Franco

On Instagram, Fedez told of “having a health problem that involves an important path”. Three years ago he was diagnosed with demyelination

“I have a health problem that involves an important path”. The blue sweatshirt and red eyes, the voice that breaks when the tears are too strong to hold back. Fedez chooses the usual Instagram virtual television, but this time there are no games with the children, the sponsored pictures with his wife, the shared intimacy, the app filters that make everything look perfect. This time it’s the B-side of life, the not pleasant one. The rapper doesn’t say what disease it is, but the first dark thoughts are the ones that immediately come to everyone’s mind. The bare wall, the heart in turmoil. «I make this video to exorcise in the hope that it will be good for me too. Unfortunately, I was found to have a health problem but luckily it was found with great timing, which involves an important path, a path that I also feel I can tell. But not now, not in this moment when I need to hold on to my family, my children. I feel like telling it in the future because when I discovered what I discovered, reading other people’s stories gave me comfort. ” Sharing to place a boulder also on the shoulders of others, those over 13 million followers – a city four times the size of Rome – who look out onto the social media square every day to see what Fedez does.

Hers is a flow: “If this story of mine manages to give comfort even to a person who may not have the good fortune of being surrounded by so many affections as happens to me with my beautiful family, it makes me think that this parenthesis of my life has its own utility and I can give it a sense, something that obviously cannot be given at times“.

Instagram has always been the means to expose yourself to everyone, the Ferragnez are a brand but also a family different from the others with all those eyes on them (to those of Fedez must be added the over 26 million followers of Chiara Ferragni): «I realize that in recent years it is as if I had had a kind of in this way of communication shared scrapbook. And only now do I realize the importance of being able to snatch a smile from the other side of the phone to someone who may have been facing a difficult moment ». There are no smiles now: “I felt like literally throwing out some shit, I’m not lucid enough right now to go any further. I am ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me. I hope to be able to give you positive updates soon ».

It is not the first time that Fedez talks about his health problems. Three years ago he revealed that he had found “demyelination” which in some cases can cause him to develop multiple sclerosis. “I have to be under control because it is a radiologically verified syndrome – he explained -. Demyelination is what happens when you have multiple sclerosis. This thing can be, of course, that it turns into sclerosis ». Fedez had told how that diagnosis was also «the reason for starting a path to improve and choose my battles. As of today, if this thing happens to me – and it means that, based on where these scars light up on you, you can lose the gift of speech or the use of your leg, so to speak – I mean, if something like this happens to me what have I fought for today? I realized I’ve been behind a lot of bullshitto a lot of people who probably didn’t deserve it “