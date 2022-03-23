Fedez hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan

Fedez he was operated on on the abdomen. The rapper has been hospitalized since yesterday in the solvent department of the San Raffaele of Milan. “She will be home soon”, announced Chiara Ferragni, on her Instagram, posting a photo of the party for the first birthday of her daughter Vittoria. “We took these photos on Sunday, a few days in advance – writes in her post Chiara Ferragni – because we knew that today dad would be in the hospital (but he will be home soon). We love you madly potato”.

The same 32-year-old rapper had announced in recent days that he had a serious health problem but, for reasons of confidentiality, he had not explained what disease he had or even what treatments he would be subjected to. But he had returned to the subject with a post in which he said that he was expecting “an important day”. And he was not referring to the birthday of little Vittoria who is one year old today.

The announcement of the disease

Fedez shocked his fans by communicating, last Friday through Instagram, that he discovered he was sick. “Unfortunately I have been found to have a health problem, which involves an important path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not at this moment when I feel like I am close to my family and children and that I’ll hear from you in the future “.

Then a new message, from which one sensed that Tuesday something would happen: “Tomorrow will be an important day for me – he wrote – Thanks to my wife (Chiara Ferragni, ed) who is always by my side day and night, thanks to my family, my friends who have done everything to keep morale high “.

And a thought for the children Lion And Victory: “Thanks to our two stars who manage to create a magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this”. Leone turned four on March 19th, while Vittoria turns one today. The two brothers yesterday spent a carefree day with the aunt Valentinathe mother’s sister, as you can see from the videos published in the stories of Instagram.

Three years ago Fedez had told that through radiological tests they had diagnosed him with demyelinationor a possible alarm bell of multiple sclerosis, an anomaly that emerged during a medical examination, which he had written about in June 2019.