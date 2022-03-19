Fedez, illness and the embrace of friends and adversaries: “Get well soon” – Corriere.it

Of Renato Franco

In an interview some time ago he confessed: «I have the anxiety of not being up to it. Fear of going crazy for any reason and, like a hypochondriac, of any disease “

The next day was the day of silence. Published the stories on Instagram to announce that he has “a health problem that involves an important path”, Fedez has no longer appeared on his virtual square populated by 13 million followers. No posts, no stories. After all, on Thursday he had already said everything he had to say, except the name of the disease, the one we all imagine, but which he will reveal with the times and methods he deems appropriate (“I feel like telling it in the future because when I discovered what I have discovered reading other people’s stories gave me comfort) ».

Chiara Ferragni’s post Chiara Ferragni added a post to her gallery: there are him, her and her son Leone, smiling: «The love of my life Fedez needs more support these days. We love you more than ever my love and soon you will be well, always surrounded by the love of all your family, your friends and the people who love you so much ». The story also assumes a different value, now canceled because the canonical 24 hours have passed, which was a collage of photographs that portrayed them together, always cheerful. In the light of the disease, the meaning becomes profoundly different, a shared album of memories, happy moments to make a moment that is not happy today less burdensome.

Best wishes from Orietta Berti and Salvini Obviously, there are also many reactions from personalities from the world of entertainment (from Emma to Levante) and from politics (such as Laura Boldrini). There is also Orietta Berti who, with Fedez (and Achille Lauro), shared the summer success of One thousand

: «I wanted to send him and his whole family a huge hug with the wish of a speedy recovery. Federico is an exceptional boy, a respectable, good person, a very good dad and with Chiara they have a wonderful family. I’m sure he will face this challenge with a lot of strength ». The disease clears up the disagreements and even Matteo Salvini, who is certainly not a friend of the rapper (a cordially reciprocal dislike) expressed his closeness to him: «Good luck and good fight to Fedez. We may have argued in the past, but today that doesn’t matter. Come on boy! ».

Solidarity and idiots A lot of solidarity, some imbecile who wishes him death, a share of those who instead began to give lessons on how Fedez should have publicly announced his illness or not. Net of the threshold of secrecy (in these times narcissus is getting lower and lower) there is still no “patient’s manual” that explains what is right or not to do. And then St. Thomas summarized it just shortly before they invented social networks: «If shared, pain is halved. The joy if shared is doubled ».

Fragility and fears Years ago, when his Paranoia Airlines

Fedez had told himself without filters a Vanity Fair. His frailties: «Bruises do what you are. Mine come from a lack of trust: I open up with a few, I don’t believe in people, a prejudice that raises walls governs me. I lack empathy, I struggle to build solid relationships ». His fears: «The emptiness, flying. I have the anxiety of suddenly disappearing, of not being up to it. Fear of going crazy for any reason and, as a hypochondriac, of any disease, with lots of symptoms that really come out. Above all: fear of dying ».