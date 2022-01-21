Fedez-Jacobs, the legal battle breaks out between the athlete and the singer’s communication agency











The Olympic athlete Marcell Jacobs left the communication agency of Fedez, Doom Entertainment, which took care of its image, to rely on X-Hybrid, an agency of the Italian Luca Oddo based in London. The decision, however, has sent the Doom into a rage, which prepares for the legal battle after having appealed.

As reported by Ansa, the termination of the previous contract with Doom was not welcomed and the agency asked for compensation and compliance with the agreement until September 2022.

To push Jacobs and his staff to break away from the agency Fedez there would be adissatisfaction resulting from international promotion strategies. Initially the athlete had signed an image contract as an influencer with a company dedicated to communication in Italy, and now he is asking instead for a promotion of image, communication and sponsors at an international level, as an athlete of global importance.

One of the lawyers of Jacobs declared, according to what Sky TG24 reports: “It is believed that the image of an international sportsman must have an international planning and study, with a series of specificities and in this sense it was considered that there were no prerequisites for moving forward “.

“This Doom initiative surprised us – added the lawyer – since several attempts were made to make it all happen in absolutely different ways”.



“There was a willingness to try not to end this relationship in this way. On our part, there was a willingness to find an agreement. In addition, an attempt was also made to move forward together, but we have not found each other“, Specified the sprinter’s lawyer.

The athlete Marcell Jacobs with the gold medals won in Tokyo 2020

What does Jacobs do now

At the moment, Jacobs is training a Tenerife for his return to the track after the double Olympic gold in Tokyo, which led him to world-famous peaks and was welcomed in Italy as a hero.



