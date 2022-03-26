Fedez last minute, still in the hospital: his health conditions and the latest updates

The singer Federico Leonardo Lucia, known by the stage name Fedez, is still in hospital after the operation due to an illness that had hit him hard and that took him by surprise. Hours of authentic and lively anguish in the Lucia-Ferragni house for the health conditions of the singer and rapper, much loved especially by the very young who are now seriously worried about their idol.

Fedeznow known by everyone in our country not only for his musical successes but also and more than ever for his love story with the well-known influencer Chiara Ferragniwas recently affected by a serious health problem of which he spoke, in tears, in a long social video, which went viral in no time. But how is the artist today? How did the operation go? When will she be able to leave the hospital?

Fedez, after the operation, breaks the silence and talks to the fans

The rapper Fedez he is still in the hospital after the surgery he was forced to do in order to remove the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas which hit him recently.

Since everyone has shown not only solidarity but also apprehension for the artist, in these hours his wife Chiara Ferragni is back to sharing Social content on the conditions of her husband, as well as the father of her children.

The man finally broke the silence as to why he was hospitalized. In fact several days ago he had shared a video with fans explaining that he is suffering from a disease for which it would be necessary a long medical journey without – however – going into details telling about what pathology it was.

It was only after he was hospitalized that he returned to contact them saying something more about it.

His message full of hope

“Last week I found out I have a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreass. One of those who, if you don’t take them in time, is not a nice cohabitant to have inside your body ”, these were his first heartfelt words and very moving words.

In addition, he also soon added of having undergone a six-hour operationalso showing some photos to their fans who have never stopped making them feel their affection.

A heartfelt thanks to someone special

Later he also wanted to share a message of thanks to Luca Vialliwith whom he has remained in contact in these very, very difficult days, which he never would have expected to live, especially when he was young.

“Heartfelt thanks to Luca Vialli and good luck for tonight’s game. Until a few days ago we didn’t even know each other, then a phone call a few days before the surgery that I will hardly forget. I hope I can give some support to people as well as you did with me“.

Here he is in the hospital during breakfast

The wife, after the first very difficult moments in which all her attention was obviously focused on the surgery to which her husband underwent, subsequently broke the silence, also explaining to the fans how they handled the situation, since in such days there were also in the way the birthdays of the children Leone and Vittoria.

The woman then returned to share updates, showing her husband in the hospital struggling with breakfast.

In the caption inserted in the Instagram story he wrote only: “Good morning also from the hospital”, without – however – going into further details on the stay of Federico in hospital, although it should last at least for a few more days.

Now a long rehabilitation awaits him

What is known is that the singer will then have to face a long and demanding rehabilitationsince the operation that involved the removal of the tumor also consisted in the removal of a portion of the pancreas.

So for some time Fedez will not be able to devote himself to concerts and to live meetings with his supporters but he will have to rest in the warmth of his family who never, ever made him feel alone, not even for a moment.