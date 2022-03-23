Fedez operated at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Ferragni “soon home” – Culture & Entertainment

Fedez was operated on. The singer, TV presenter and producer, has been hospitalized since yesterday in the solvents department of San Raffaele in Milan, the same health center that together with his wife Chiara Ferragni had supported during the first Covid wave with the fundraising for the emergency intensive care set up in the early stages of the pandemic.

It is Ferragni himself who breaks the silence by confirming (the news of the intervention was anticipated by Libero) that her husband is in the hospital but that “he will soon be home”, she announced, on Instagram, posting a photo of the party with Fedez, Vittoria and Leone. “We took these photos on Sunday, a few days early because we knew that Dad would be in the hospital today (but he’ll be home soon). We love you so much potato.” In the photo published on his Instagram account, followed by 26.6 million followers and in parallel on Fedez’s, the family is portrayed around a personalized three-tiered cake, with puppets and lots of colorful decorations.

Then other photos of baby Vittoria. Then a song in a stories.

Thousands of comments from friends and fans wishes for the little one and for his father Federico Lucia.

The same 32-year-old rapper had announced in recent days in a moving story on Instagram – where he had not been able to hold back the tears – that he had a serious health problem but, for reasons of confidentiality, he had not explained what disease he had or even what treatment. would be subjected. But he had returned to the subject with a post in which he said that he was expecting “an important day”. And he wasn’t referring to his daughter’s birthday.

In the department of via Olgettina, yesterday Fedez also accompanied and assisted the artist’s wife and mother. The hypothesis, rebounded during the day, that the singer underwent an operation on the abdomen would not find confirmation.

“Forza Fedez”, many messages of support arrived in recent days from Emma in Levante and Luciano Sangiorgi, from Laura Boldrini to Matteo Salvini, from Mara Venier to Antonella Clerici and Simona Ventura, from Carolyn Smith to Vittorio Feltri. Yesterday Mauro Corona at Carta Bianca was moved: “I would give a kidney to see him healed. I’m sorry for him and for all those who are ill. Unfortunately I went through it in my family.

I would like to suffer in the place of those who are ill “, the exciting words connecting with Berlinguer on Tuesday evening. There are also messages from the fans.” We love you Federico, you will never be alone “,” You will do it because you are a Lion and you will have your Victory “.

Fedez shocked his fans by communicating that he found out he was sick. He had not specified the pathology, but it was immediately clear how delicate the issue was: “I make this video to exorcise in the hope that it will be good for me too – he said – Unfortunately I have been found a health problem but luckily it is was found with great timing, which involves an important path, a path that I also feel I can tell “. Then a new message, from which one sensed that Tuesday something would happen: “Tomorrow will be an important day for me – he wrote – Thanks to my wife who is always by my side day and night, thanks to my family, to my friends who have did everything to keep morale high “. And a thought to his children Leone and Vittoria: “Thanks to our two stars who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this”. Leone turned four on March 19th. The two brothers yesterday spent a carefree day with their aunt Valentina, their mother’s sister, as can be seen from the videos published in the Instagram stories

