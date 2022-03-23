Fedez operated in Milan after the announcement of the disease

Fedez was operated on at San Raffaele in Milanaccording to reports Free Daily. From the rapper no confirmation or denial at the moment, if not the message shared just yesterday about the disease and the “Important day” that would come. Most likely he was referring to this, a crucial moment on which the future of his health could depend.

Fedez, the intervention at the San Raffaele in Milan

“Tomorrow will be an important day for me – wrote Fedez in the latest Instagram stories -, I wanted to thank all the people who have written to me in these days sending so much positivity. Thanks to my wife who is always by my side day and night, thanks to my family and friends who have done everything to keep morale high “. Then he had added a thought for the little ones Leone and Vittoria: “Thanks to our two stars who manage to create a magic without even realizing: give me the strength to face all this”.

If the news of Free Daily will find confirmation, these words of Fedez will acquire an even deeper meaning. Are get used to browsing Instagram profiles by Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni to take a dip in their sparkling lives, all dinners and trendy dresses, great events and moments of ordinary happiness with their children and family. For this reason, when the rapper announced just a few days ago, through Instagram stories, that he had a disease – without going into details – we were all deeply impressed by it.

Fedez, the announcement of the disease that has shaken everyone

No smiles or funny skits, for once Fedez showed his parents in the room eyes drenched with tears and worry, of fear and uncertainty about one’s future. “I make this video to exorcise and bring out a few things – he said on Instagram -, in the hope that it will be good for me too. (…) I have been found to have a health problem but fortunately it was found with timing. This implies a path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell, but not now, not at this moment. Now I just want to stick to my family ”.

And it is precisely the support of the family that helps him in these difficult hoursstarting with the presence of his wife Chiara Ferragni, who did not leave him alone even for a moment and immediately spent important and beautiful words for the rapper, which struck the hearts of the fans: “The love of my life needs an extra support these days – wrote the influencer in the sweet Instagram post – We love you more than ever my love and soon you will be finealways surrounded by the love of your whole family, your friends and the people who love you so much “.

There was no lack of messages of closeness and affection from friends and well-known faces of the show, from Mara Venier to Barbara D’Urso, passing through Emma, Levante and Alessia Marcuzzi. Even Carolyn Smith, who has been living with the nightmare of the disease for several years, did not miss the opportunity to send a message of support to the rapper, even though she did not know him personally.