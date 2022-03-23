Fedez operated on at San Raffaele after an illness was announced

According to what Adnkronos Fedez has learned, he arrived yesterday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he underwent a surgical operation yesterday. The singer will remain hospitalized for the post-operative phase and will undergo further in-depth examinations.

After the announcement of the disease, once again via social media he let his fans know that yesterday would have been “an important day” for him. The only post published in these days by the rapper was the one dedicated to the birthday of his son Leone. ” Tomorrow will be an important day for me – he wrote in Instagram stories on Monday evening – I wanted to thank all the people who wrote to me in these days, sending so much positivity ”.

‘Thanks to my wife who is always by my side day and night – wrote Fedez again – thanks to my family and friends who have done everything to keep morale high. Thanks to our two stars who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this ”.

Last week Fedez spoke of a “health problem” which “fortunately was found with great timing. This involves an important path”. “When I discovered what I discovered, reading the stories of other people gave me comfort. I feel like telling my new adventure in the future. If this story of mine can give comfort even to a person who is not surrounded by many affected as I am, I am able to give meaning to this parenthesis of my life. Something that at times I am unable to give “, he explained.