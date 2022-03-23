Fedez operated on at San Raffaele in Milan: upcoming exams are crucial

On Monday, Fedez had returned for the first time to write on social networks after last week’s touching announcement, to say that Tuesday would be “an important day”, taking the opportunity to “thank all the people” who had written to him in recent days “sending so much positivity “.

At present the most complete reserve on the nature of Fedez’s disease remains. He himself, at the time of the announcement of the health problems that he would have to face, had explained that he was not yet ready to talk about it fully despite having the intention to do so in the near future.

Chiara Ferragni meanwhile, with a post on Instagram, he made it known that Fedez will soon return home. The starting point was the little girl’s birthday Victory. “We took these photos on Sunday, a few days in advance, because we knew that Dad would be in the hospital today (but he will be home soon). We love you madly potato” she wrote in comment on a family photo with her, her husband. and the children Leone and Vittoria around a giant pink birthday cake.

