Fedez, rare neuroendocrine tumor of pancreas discovered – Music

MILAN – “Last week I discovered that I have a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. One of those who if you don’t catch them in time is not a nice cohabitant to have inside your body. Reason for which I had to undergo a surgery lasted 6 hours to remove a part of the pancreas (including the tumor) “. Fedez writes on Instagram, posting a photo near the hospital bed, with his fingers raised.

“Two days after the surgery I’m fine and – continues the rapper – I can’t wait to go home to my children. It will take a while”. “Thanks to the doctors, surgeons and nurses who have been by my side in these intense days. A huge thank you also for all the messages of support and positivity that you have sent me. I love you. Federico” concludes the message from Fedez on Instagram . Colleague Lorenzo Jovanotti was among the first to comment on the post with a heart.

Chiara Ferragni posted a photo of the two of them embracing on the bed of the San Raffaele hospital, where the rapper was operated on: “This photo – he writes in English on Instagram – was taken on Monday afternoon at the hospital, the day before his delicate pancreatic operation. We were scared about everything: his diagnosis, his surgery, his recovery and our family’s future. The operation on Tuesday went well, and he is recovering and we hope this becomes just a bad memory that you teach us, once again, the importance of appreciating life to the fullest, every day. Thanks to all those who made us feel their love and said a prayer for us, it gave us a lot of strength “. To his wife’s post, Fedez responded with a heart and an ‘I love you’.