Fedez returns to talk about his illness: “Today will be an important day”

To write this message is Fedez who, in a story published on Instagram, announces that today 22 March it will be “an important day”. The March 17 last, always on social media, the rapper had told of having “a health problem”, adding immediately after that the diagnosis arrived quite early and that, therefore, in the following days he would begin “an important path that I will have to take and that I feel to tell. Not now, not at this moment when I feel like I am close to my family and my children, ”he had said. In the message published in the last few hours, Fedez, therefore, thanked all those who “wrote to him in recent days sending so much positivity” but above all the thanks goes to his wife, Chiara Ferragni, who “is always by my side day and night. Thanks to my family – she continued – and to my friends who have done everything to keep morale high ».

What Fedez has said so far

“Thanks – wrote Fedez – to our two stars (Leone and Vittoria, ed) who manage to create magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this ». The rapper these days has inevitably been away from social media. He broke the silence by publishing the Last March 19th a post for the son Leone who has accomplished 4 years: «Happy birthday my love, today I just want to say thank you. Thank you for filling these with joy 4 years together, thank you for making me grow as a person more than I could ever have with you. Time flies but I hold you closer than ever ». The December 5, 2019during the transmission There Confession on the Nine, the singer had declared: “I have found something called demyelination in my head, I am at risk of multiple sclerosis”. Fedez, at the moment, has not given a “name” to the health problem that has been found in recent days. He will do it when he is ready. Today this new battle begins for him.

