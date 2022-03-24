Fedez returns to the disease: “It’s an important day”

A message in the night on the social networks of Fedez to his fans and to all the people “who wrote to me in these days sending me so much positivity”. The musician a few days ago revealed that he has an illness and that he has to face an important path, which probably begins today.

Because in the message he writes: “Tomorrow will be an important day for me […] Thanks to my wife (Chiara Ferragni, ed) who is always by my side day and night, thanks to my family, my friends who have done everything to keep morale high “.

Then the thanks to the children Lion And Victory: “Thanks to our two stars who manage to create a magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this”. Leone has just turned four while Vittoria is eleven months old.

The announcement of the disease came last Thursday through a video posted on social media in which the rapper did not exactly explain the type of disorder that hit him but said: “I’m here to tell you that unfortunately I have been found a health problem but for luck has been found with great timing. All this involves an important path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not in this moment when I need to cling to my family, my children but that I feel like to tell in the future. Because when I found out what I have, reading other people’s stories helped me. “

Many colleagues, friends and fans who sent him messages of support in the following hours and which he wanted to thank today.

In June 2019 the artist, producer and presenter had told Peter Gomez a Confessions on the Nove that the doctors had found a small anomaly during a check-up visit. Fedez had explained then that that discovery had made him reflect on his priorities and on the importance of family.