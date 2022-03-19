Fedez sick, the Ferragnez family: “We are all with you”

After Fedez’s announcement, Chiara posted a photo with her husband and son with the caption: “The love of my life Fedez needs extra support these days. We love you more than ever my love, and you will soon be fine, always surrounded by the love of all your family, your friends and the people who love you so much. “

Valentina and Francesca Ferragni immediately responded with a photo of Fedez with his fingers crossed and the words: “We are with you” accompanied by a heart and the emoticon of strength. Same message relaunched by the mother-in-law Marina Di Guardo and by the brother-in-law Luca Vezil. Obviously, the tam tam of the followers has started: from the VIPs who wanted to let the rapper know that they were close to him and that they wanted him in better shape than ever very soon to ordinary people. From those who have always appreciated him to those who have never agreed with him, all united in giving strength and courage to Fedez in this period to overcome.

There have also been speculations about the disease and the details, but as he revealed himself: “It’s too early to talk about it” but the rapper has promised he will update his fans. He will find the strength to tell himself with an open heart as he has always done with the frankness that distinguishes him.

Could it be interesting for you: