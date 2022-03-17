Fedez, the moved announcement about the disease: “I have been found a health problem” – The video

“Unfortunately I was found to have a health problem” explains Fedez in his stories on Instagram visibly excited. The rapper did not specify the nature of the health problem, but tries to reassure the fans when he explains that the diagnosis came early enough, so that he can intervene in the best possible way. This health problem “involves an important path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not at this moment when I feel like I am close to my family and children and that I will feel like telling in the future ». Fedez then added: “If this story of mine manages to compare even just one person, who may not be lucky enough to be surrounded by affections like me with my family, it makes me think that this parenthesis of my life has its own usefulness, which cannot be given. In recent years it is as if I had had a kind of shared memory album – added the rapper – and only now do I realize the importance of having snatched a smile from someone who was perhaps facing a difficult moment ». And he continued: «That shared album will also be my strength and will help make me smile too. Right now I am not lucid enough to go further, but I am ready to face this new adventure that life has presented to me, and I thank my wife who has been close to me these days, and my friends and family. I hope to be able to give you positive updates in the next few days ».

