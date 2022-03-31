Fedez: «We go home, we go back to life. Love is the most powerful medicine “

The joy of returning home, after not easy days, for Fedez it’s all in a post published on Instagram, in which he thanks the doctors and nurses who took care of him at San Raffaele in Milan.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Thanks to you who literally saved my lifewho have accompanied me and looked after me in these days that have not been simple but that on the other side they gave me a new lease on life», Wrote the singer accompanying a shot together with the medical staff, but without forgetting the followers: And again:« Thanks to Prof. Falconi and all his incredible staff. Thanks to all the nurses and nurses in the ward. And thanks to you for the great humanity and the support you have given me. Love is the most powerful medicine“.

Next to Fedez, Chiara Ferragni, who in the last week has been divided between her two children, Leone and Vittoria, and her husband, spending a lot of time with him in the hospital. The last couple shot had arrived on Wednesday 30 March. Close to each other, inevitably tired, the rapper and the influencer had finally appeared more relaxed for the first time.