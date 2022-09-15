Feds Arrest Drug Gang Members Linked to Over 18 Murders

Federal authorities served 23 arrest warrants for drug trafficking charges in municipalities in southern Puerto Rico.

The operation called “Lost Saints” was led by the Bureau of Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE-HSI, in English).

The director of the agency in Puerto Rico, Ivan Arvelo, indicated that the gang operated from the residential Santa Catalina de Yauco, with tentacles the Quebrada de Guayanilla neighborhood and areas of Guánica.

“We have removed 23 individuals who were part of a violent organization that was responsible for the transfer of drugs and weapons”Arvelo said at a press conference.

“In recent years, this organization is linked to a total of 18 to 25 murders”he added.

However, the federal indictment does not contemplate murder charges, a crime that is evaluated to be filed at the state level.

He pointed out that during the investigation they seized 13 firearms, which would be part of the arsenal they used to maintain control of the areas where they sold controlled substances.

For his part, the head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, explained that of the total number of defendants, nine face charges for violation of the weapons law, in addition to the allegation of drug trafficking. He said some of the weapons were rifles and others were modified to fire automatically.

Stephen Muldrow, head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico. (Alex Figueroa Cancel)

Likewise, Muldrow pointed out that the indictment includes an allegation of confiscation of $10 million dollars, which is the estimate of the income generated by the gang during the period of the conspiracy, which would have begun in 2019.

He added that of the 23 defendants, only five remained to be arrested. Two were previously incarcerated in the federal prison and another in the Las Cucharas prison in Ponce.

The prosecutor explained that the gang moved the drug points inside the residential to avoid being detected by the Police, including the basketball court.

He added that, for the same reason, they moved him to the third floor of one of the buildings and “dispatched controlled substances from a balcony using a rope to the first floor to avoid being detected by the authorities.”

He stated that “gang members used force, violence and intimidation to maintain control of the areas in which they operated. They often kidnapped and assaulted rival drug traffickers as well as members of their own organization to intimidate and maintain control of drug trafficking.”

The defendants face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison.