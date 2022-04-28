Feds Make Bid for Alleged Drug Trafficker Cesar “El Abusador” Peralta to Plead Guilty

The federal prosecutor’s office made an offer to plead guilty to the alleged notorious Dominican drug trafficker César Peralta, alias “el Abusador”, federal prosecutor Max J. Pérez Bouret reported today, Thursday, during a virtual hearing before Judge Pedro Delgado.

“We have issued an offer for him to plead guilty. And that offer, given the magnitude of this case, is the offer that (US Attorney General) Stephen Muldrow has authorized in this case.” Perez Bouret said.

It was noteworthy that the offer was made at the same time that the Public Ministry reported that it has not completed the discovery of evidence.

He explained that the first package of evidence delivered to Peralta’s defense consisted of recordings and reports produced mostly by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The second package will consist of evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

However, the prosecutor asked for at least 20 more days to deliver it, since they are in the process of extracting data that could compromise investigative methods.

Meanwhile, by May 27, he hopes to have completed the negotiations with the federal prosecutor’s office in Florida “to ensure that the provisions in the two cases, in Puerto Rico and Miami, are addressed here in Puerto Rico.”

For his part, Peralta’s defense attorney, Joaquin Perez, did not speak at the public hearing about the offer. It was not known if she did so in the private conversation that he asked the judge and that lasted several minutes.

Indictment in Puerto Rico

Peralta was first charged in Puerto Rico with a statement issued by a Grand Jury in November 2018 with three counts of conspiracy to import heroin and cocaine, as well as the distribution of controlled substances, between 2007 and 2017, transporting them from “República Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia and the Dutch Antilles”.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released this chart designating Cesar Peralta and his organization as “significant foreign narcotics traffickers pursuant to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Designation Act.” Foreign Narcotics Traffickers” (“Kingpin Act”). (Supplied)

One day after the arrest in 2019, the head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, revealed to El Nuevo Día that Peralta was “a consolidated priority organizational target under the OCDETF program,” an acronym for the Commission. Organized Crime Anti-Drug Special.

Although that statement in the Court of the Southern District of Florida was issued in 2017, Peralta was not included until a second amendment to the indictment in February 2019, months after he was indicted in Puerto Rico.

In that indictment in Florida, Ramón Antonio del Rosario Puente, alias “Toño Leña”, appears as the first accused, who was sentenced in the federal court in Puerto Rico to 72 years in prison, after being arrested in 2010 in Venezuela, linked by the authorities in back then with drug traffickers José David Figueroa Agosto, better known as “Junio ​​Cápsula”, and Ángel Ayala Vázquez, alias “Ángelo Millones”.

capture operations

Although Peralta’s bargain was already in the eye of the authorities in the summer of 2019, the pressure against him grew after he was initially linked to an attack against the former Major League Baseball player, David Ortiz, reported several media outlets in the Dominican Republic and the United States. But, months later, the authorities who investigated the incident assured that it was a mistake, since the executors of the attempted murder confused him with another man.

Two months later, on August 8, 2019, the Dominican authorities carried out a mega-operation, with hundreds of officers to dismantle the Peralta gang, following the arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

The first assistant prosecutor indicated that Peralta Adamez is one of the most dangerous capos in the Caribbean. (Pedro Correa Henry)

“Analogue to what El Chapo was”

After his extradition to Puerto Rico last December, federal authorities listed Peralta as “one of the most prominent and most wanted drug traffickers in recent years” in the Caribbean.

“He was registered as a CPOT (Consolidated Priority Organizational Target) in 2017, a high-caliber drug trafficker, so to speak,” said Héctor Ramírez Carbó, assistant to the chief of the San Juan federal prosecutor, Stephen Muldrow, at a conference at the time. of press.

“It is analogous to what El Chapo (Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera) was. It is the only CPOT, so classified, in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean”, he added.

The head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) in Puerto Rico, Joseph González, added that “once the cocaine reaches the Dominican Republic, Peralta had an extensive network of traffickers who transported the cocaine to Puerto Rico. on private planes, small boats; to Miami on luxury yachts; and to Europe on commercial planes.”

Law enforcement agencies point out that Peralta Adamez laundered drug money through his discos and nightclubs such as Flow Gallery Lounge, La Koura Club, Aqua Club and Al Panino, all in Santo Domingo. Also, there is the company Peralta Investment, SA.

The feds stressed that the organization, classified as violent, was also engaged in human trafficking, but did not offer further details. However, the United States Department of the Treasury has indicated that “Peralta employs women trafficked from Colombia and Venezuela in these nightclubs.”