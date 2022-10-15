Feds prepare security operation for witnesses in the murder trial of banker Maurice Spagnoletti

Federal authorities in Puerto Rico are preparing a security operation to protect multiple witnesses who will testify next November during the trial for the murder of former banker Maurice Spagnoletti, former vice president of the disappeared Doral Bank, which occurred in San Juan in 2011.

This was reported today by prosecutors Kelly Zenon Matos Y Alberto Lopez Rocafort during the last conference before trial.

Zenón Matos caused astonishment in the courtroom of federal judge Francisco Besosa, in Old San Juan, when he reported that the federal prosecutor’s office has the striking number of 70 witnesses for this case.

The official explained that they expect to present their statements and the rest of the evidence, documentary and physical, in a period of at least four-week trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 14.

Meanwhile, they anticipated that at least two additional weeks would be necessary for the trial parade of the lawyers of the five accused, identified as Luis Carmona Bernacet, Yadiel Serrano Canales, Rolando Rivera Solís, Alex Burgos Amaro, Alan Lugo Montalvo and Fabiany Alméstica Monge.

The federal prosecutor maintains that the murder of Maurice Spagnoletti happened after he cut the contract that Doral Bank had with the maintenance services company that Rolando Rivera Solís (in the photo) allegedly used to cover drug trafficking operations.

During today’s hearing, Ms. Anita HillBurgos Amaro’s lawyer, insisted on the defense’s claim of more than a year ago for the prosecution to deliver the prior statements of the witnesses, in what is known as the “Jenks” test, in order to be able to analyze them in time and carry out the corresponding investigations.

Even five of the six lawyers argued that having these statements could have weight in the conversations with their clients about whether to plead guilty or continue to trial, an option that is the one they all maintain so far.

However, the two prosecutors maintained that, even crossing out part of those statements, due to the content of the information, the accused could know the identity of the witnesses. For that reason, they expressed concern that the lawyers – and the defendants – know the identities of the witnesses from now on.

When Judge Besosa asked if the authorities were “protecting someone” from the witnesses, López Rocafort answered “yes”.

“Some are in Puerto Rico and the defendants can have access to those witnesses,” said the prosecutor.

For her part, the prosecutor Zenón Matos pointed out that “we will give the ‘Jenks’ on November 7, a week before. It’s the best we can do. Before that, no. We are using a lot of resources to provide security for some of the witnesses.”

The security issue did not convince the lawyer Jason Gonzalez, Alméstica Monge’s lawyer. He told the judge that the accusation alludes to “events that begin in 2010 and is there really a credible threat that the Public Ministry has to protect them so much that we cannot receive the ‘Jenks’ two weeks earlier, if nothing has happened in ten years?”

Immediately, the prosecutor Zenón Matos answered “yes”. Without offering details, she stated that “We have some security issues that are being investigated with some witnesses, about things that have happened, some as recent as last week.”

Given this scenario, the judge tried to mediate by asking if there were any of those statements that could be advanced without representing a security risk.

López Rocafort replied that he would have to review them “one by one and discuss with the agency to see if those witnesses are in a safe place.”

In a public motion filed this month, one of the lawyers indicated that the witnesses include “co-conspirators who have cooperated in the investigation of this case,” some of whom “have not been charged,” while others “are in jail awaiting trial.” , plead guilty or sentences.”

In another motion, the prosecution indicated that its list of witnesses includes agents and experts, both from federal agencies and the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF).

The judge decided that the prosecutors inform him by Monday which witness statements could be advanced.

Besosa will also review other documents next week that Hill denounced having received too late, understanding that any “favorable evidence” for the defendants must be delivered early in each case, as established by court rules. Hill questioned that now they have the difficulty of not being able to react in time to that information because the period for filing motions in advance of trial has passed.

The banker Maurice Spagnoletti was assassinated on June 15, 2011 while he was traveling in his vehicle on the expressway near the Minillas tunnel in San Juan. (Mean GFR)

In support of this approach, the graduate Leonardo AldridgeRivera Solís’ lawyer, argued that, for example, recently received documents include expressions of Spagnoletti’s widow indicating that the banker “had told her that he had received a death threat from someone who is not accused.”

Zenón Matos reacted by explaining that the prosecution delivers the documents as soon as it receives them and anticipated that it will soon present another discovery package designation.

“If we receive a document from a witness that you have never received, we deliver it quickly,” he said.

Spagnoletti was killed by gunmen who shot him while driving on the highway near the Minillas tunnel in San Juan on June 15, 2011.

Six months before his death, the American businessman was recruited by Doral Bank as Executive Vice President of Banking and Mortgages. Spagnoletti moved from New York to Puerto Rico with his family in October 2010. The banker had come to Puerto Rico to reorganize Doral Bank, which involved the dismissal of senior executives, other employees, and the monitoring of the institution’s transactions. .

Announcing the arrests in December 2018, then-Chief Federal Prosecutor Rose Emilia Rodriguezindicated that, according to the investigation, Spagnoletti was murdered because he cut a Doral Bank contract with Rivera Solís’ maintenance services company, who allegedly used him as part of the operations of a drug trafficking organization.

“The reason for the conspiracy is because Mr. Spagnoletti came to fix the Doral bank financially. One of the things he did was cancel the maintenance contract that these people had with the bank, specifically the santero Rolando Rivera Solís, who was the maintenance company, ”explained Rodríguez.

“The maintenance company supported many acts of this group of drug traffickers, especially in money laundering activities and when the contract was canceled, which was scandalous in terms of the amount of money they received monthly, that is where the problem arose. reason to dispatch Mr. Spagnoletti”, he added.

It was not until December 6, 2018, almost seven years later, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded its investigation and a grand jury presented the first charges in relation to the murder.

Subsequently, in June 2021, a grand jury issued additional charges against the defendants for allegedly belonging to a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking and carrying out murders as part of the gang, including the death of Spagnoletti.