Feds Take Jurisdiction of Alleged Gang Leader Los Pandas

Last Friday, the federal authorities assumed jurisdiction of the case against the leader of the gang “Los Pandas” dismantled by the Police.

In a complaint before the federal court, the accused was identified as Jonathan Serrano Martínez, alias “Panda”, who was arrested along with other people on Thursday, September 1, in Arecibo.

the federal magistrate Giselle Lopez Soler issued the arrest warrant after the complaint filed by an agent of the Agency for the control of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF, for its acronym in English).

The complaint indicates that, after receiving a tip, the police officers established surveillance in the area of ​​his residence. There they could see Serrano Martínez carrying a black “sports package” to a location anticipated in the confidence, for which they requested and obtained a search warrant.

On September 1, officers from the Arecibo Intelligence Division and Special Arrests burst into the residence after receiving no response to their calls.

Inside, the agents found Serrano Martínez, whom they arrested after finding several firearms, controlled substances, cash, ammunition, a blue coat with the word “Police” written on the back, a bulletproof vest with the letters “ DEA” (federal agency for United States Drug Enforcement) and another military type.

The complaint details that Serrano Martínez was convicted of violations of the Puerto Rico Controlled Substances Act.