Feel what you eat or how your emotions are connected to your gut

The gut and the brain are closely related and this connection not only affects our physical state, but also our mental health. And from the hand of the doctor Amanda Rodriguez-Urrutiamember of the Mental Health service of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona and of the Discoverie macroproject, and author of the book “Feel what you eat. Emotions, food and new mind-gut connection” (Ed. Diana) where they study the brain-intestinal mechanisms of diseases such as depression, we can see how both are connected brains and how foods with substances psychobioticsphysical exercise and adequate rest, we can realize once and for all that the health of our mind begins in our digestive system.

How can a disease like depression start in the stomach or intestines?

It is already known that the brain and the digestive system are related in a bidirectional way, and the state and well-being of one have an equal impact on the other. Being previously mentally healthy, you can suffer from gastroenteritis that generates a dysbiosis (alteration of the intestinal flora). This dysbiosis It can generate harmful substances for the digestive barrier, altering it, and as a consequence, causing pro-inflammatory substances to reach the blood, for example, which will negatively impact our brain, generating neuroinflammation and a depressive state.

How is the gut microbiota or bacteria related to our physical and mental health?

From animal models, we know that the microbiota is necessary for proper brain development and its well-being is related to all the basic systems of life. regulation of the body: endocrine, hormonal and immune system. The microbiota produces substances that it releases into the digestive tract that have an effect on the intestinal barrier. Some of them, if they are harmful, will alter the intestinal barrier, activating more or less positive cascades for our body.

An altered microbiota affects our sleep and can make us more irritable?

Yes, the microbiota has also been related to the hormones that regulate sleep, and if it is altered it can cause the sleep-wake cycle to be altered and cause states of irritability.

How can we balance it on a day-to-day basis or do we need an expert to achieve it?

If there are medical problems, or unusual symptoms of any kind, we should consult a health professional who will advise us and rule out diseases that should be treated. Diet is the first factor that modifies the microbiota, so the first thing we can do to keep it healthy is a proper diet, based on the basics of the Mediterranean diet. Sleep the right hours get some sun a day and perform exercise on a regular basis It can also help keep it balanced.

Dr. Amanda Rodríguez-Urrutia.Antonio Navarro Wijkmarck

What factors can alter our microbiota?

Diet, as we have mentioned, is the most determining factor in the modification of the microbiota. But living the day without disconnecting from work, with sustained stress, without sleeping the right hours, without physical activity, abusing certain medications such as antibiotics without being prescribed by a doctor can alter it.

How to keep the microbiota well fed?

The Mediterranean diet is the basis of a balanced diet that helps maintain a healthy microbiota, as long as we do not have any medical disorder that requires it to be modified in some way.

What small changes can we make from day to day, would it be good to increase the consumption of foods with probiotics and prebiotics or even as a supplement?

The scientific evidence is not yet conclusive in this regard. We must seek advice from a health professional to rule out ailments that can worsen with this type of substance. There are products on the market with probiotic and prebiotic supplementation. We must be careful, if it is not necessary, it is possible that we do not need them and that in some cases they can even make us worse.

What are psychobiotics and in what foods can we find them?

They are living microorganisms that, when ingested in adequate amounts, confer a benefit to mental health. In general, for a substance to work as a psychobiotic it needs to have a protective function of the intestinal barrier and anti-inflammatory properties. Some fermented foods like yogurt or the kefirand other foods such as sauerkraut could work as Possible psychobiotic substances.

What is the DISCOvERIE study in which you are participating, which delves into the biological mechanisms shared by irritable bowel syndrome and mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue or fibromyalgia?

The DISCOvERIE project is a European macro-project financed within the Horizon 2020 framework by the European Community, with nearly six million euros. The bases of the project are to delve into the common biological mechanisms that underlie diseases that often coexist, such as depression or Down syndrome. irritable colonfibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome. To do this, we study people with these diseases along the entire brain-gut axis. We studied samples of feces, urine, blood and also neuroimaging studies, as well as intestinal biopsies in some of them. In addition to cross-sectional evaluations, we also followed up a large sample of these patients for two years.

Is it true that the risk of depression or anxiety is higher when our diet lacks animal protein?

There is some isolated study that indicates this. The diet must be balanced, there is no magic formula. The general recommendations are to get good advice from nutritionists, who are the ones who best know the aspects of a healthy diet, and in any case, the consumption of Red meat should be limited or no more than once a week.

Why do optimistic people have better health? Scientific studies have linked optimism to higher survival rates and lower rates of disease…

Studies provide strong evidence that optimism is associated with a range of important physical health outcomes, including mortality, heart failure, and stroke. In recent years it has been published, for example, that optimism is associated with a lower mortality risk in a sample of elderly adults. Other studies suggest that optimism predicts the risk of mortality related to cardiovascular disease over the years. Also, several studies have documented that optimists are more likely than pessimists to take actions that could slow the progression of some diseases.

The diet can modify the microbiota and also live without disconnecting and with stress or without physical exercise.Jonathan Segade.

What happens to people who can’t disconnect and experience everything as something urgent?

The stress mechanism is not bad per se, but we must learn to turn it on and off. If you are all day “connected” due to a frenetic pace of life, which is not allowed to stop for even five or ten minutes in the middle of a day, which allows us to become aware of what we are doing, etc., hypercortosolemia and hyperadrenergia end up generating generalized bodily damage and we end up getting sick for our most fragile part, in each one different.

How to truly unplug or the best activities to release oxytocin and serotonin?

For each person they can be different. The music, in general, is a good mechanism to increase substances that promote good health. Read, do sport either share with loved ones more time a day quality. The physical contact with loved ones is very important, and it also frees oxytocin Y serotonin. Another of the essential things we have already mentioned, we must be able to stop at some point of the day that allows us a minimum peace of mind; sometimes it can be “doing nothing”: looking out your office window, doing some deep breaths or read poetry. There are no equal formulas for everyone, each one must find their own.

Do we gain more weight if we sleep less?

There are studies that point to this: having fewer hours of sleep or of poorer quality is related to higher rates of obesity. Some literature suggests that the link between the two is through the microbiota, but more studies are needed to shed light and more conclusive information in this regard.

Will we get sicker and have more digestive disorders?

The current poor diet, the lifestyle we lead and the theory of extreme asepsis have drastically modified the microbiota in a short time. That causes digestive symptoms to proliferate and also mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.

What to do so that our emotions help our health?

To be a good persontreat the people we love well, and practice compassion it can help us a lot to be healthier and live a fuller life (which is not necessarily easier). Promoting less competitive and more cooperative work environments, as well as treating ourselves better, improves our hormonal and neurotransmitter status. Music is a very powerful tool to confer benefits to our mental health because it activates pathways that promote oxytocin and the circuits of calm and reward. Living is not easy, but we must ensure that the essential is always the essential in our lives, it is worth it.

