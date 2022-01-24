In a small point at the base of our neck there is a very important and useful gland for many functions, the thyroid. It weighs no more than 50 grams and within it hormones and determining cells regulate metabolism, energy consumption and the development of the organism.

To function properly it needs a certain amount of iodine, for example that contained in fish, shellfish, milk or iodized salt. But despite this, especially from a certain age, it is possible that a thyroid malfunction can cause many discomforts or important problems.

This condition could lead to goiter, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, even the formation of nodules, very often benign. But to arrive at a diagnosis, the alarm bells are not always so evident and striking. The first step is to do blood tests, to measure the levels of thyroid hormones, then it is also possible to perform ultrasound scans, useful for highlighting inflammation.

Feeling colder and skyrocketing cholesterol are just a few symptoms related to a thyroid not working

When the gland no longer performs its “tasks” correctly, it could have an excess or insufficiency of thyroid hormones. Only after the related medical investigations, we will be able to have a real confirmation.

The specialist doctor we should refer to is the endocrinologist, who, once the problem has been identified, will be able to indicate the cure and treatment that is suitable for us.

Among the possible causes of these pathologies, which can be more or less serious, could be autoimmune or congenital diseases, drug intake. In the case of hypothyroidism, the first signs that we may show are a certain sensitivity to low temperatures, a high cholesterol level, but also swollen eyes and face.

But feeling colder and skyrocketing cholesterol are just a few symptoms related to a thyroid not working. In fact, we may feel particularly sluggish and depressed, have difficulty with simple speech, brittle hair, dry skin, and inexplicable sleep.

If we notice several such factors at the same time, it would be better to contact your doctor immediately. There is no real prevention to this kind of condition, but intervening as soon as possible could be important.

Hyperthyroidism

If the opposite situation occurs, i.e. we have too many of these hormones, the symptoms may be somewhat different. Among the main ones we find tachycardia, nervousness, excessive sweating, insomnia, hypertension, anxiety and intolerance to heat.

The treatments are always decided by the specialist and could consist of drugs or even surgery. Pay attention, however, to the drugs we take, because some common foods, even of vegetable origin, could negatively interfere with the treatment. We therefore inform the doctor about our daily diet and lifestyle.