Feeling exhausted at work? could be suffering from the so-called “work burnout”

Lack of desire to work, tiredness, exhaustion, headaches and insomnia are some of the symptoms that the renowned actress Sandra Bullock acknowledged suffering from and for which she retired from the screens: it is “burnout”, a mental health disease that is related to chronic stress at work.

As of this year, “burnout” or “occupational burnout syndrome” was included by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the new International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which implies that worldwide it should be considered as an occupational disease.

Lissette Provoste, psychologist and manager of Culture and Organizational Development at the employment platform Trabajando.com, explains that “burnout syndrome is the result of chronic stress in the workplace and has not been successfully treated. A relevant point is that the WHO specifically points out that “burnout” refers to phenomena that occur in the work context, so it should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.

Provoste points out that, as stipulated by the WHO, burnout has three dimensions:

1- Feelings of lack of energy or exhaustion, “where employees constantly feel tired, both at the start of the workday and at the end of it.”

2- Increased mental distance from work, “people are unable to connect with the commitment of their own work activities and those of their colleagues.”

3- Sensation of inefficiency and lack of accomplishment, “the workers state that they are not satisfied with their work or with their results or their progress.”

Likewise, it points out that the symptoms can also be physical, for example, “people can experience migraine, gastritis, high blood pressure, bruxism, insomnia and anxiety.”

What role do companies play?

The manager of Trabajando.com expresses that “there is a fundamental role for employers: to identify work overload, for that it is very important that there is honest and fluid communication between employees and companies.”

On the other hand, the expert assures that the role of leaders is central: “Those who exercise a leadership role must identify these signs and provide the necessary support, since it is a mental illness. It is essential that workers be able to communicate openly with their bosses and for this, leaders must create safe spaces so that they can express how they feel about the workload and not feel that, for declaring exhaustion, for example, they will be poorly evaluated and sanctioned.”

Finally, Provoste states that the signs of “burnout” should not be underestimated. “If we feel any of these symptoms, we should go to the doctor. Sometimes there is an erroneous culture of ‘bearing’ the feelings or discomforts that afflict us at work, for fear of losing it or feeling that it is a sign of weakness, which only aggravates the disease. Today, when we have all experienced various events after the pandemic, we must take as a lesson that mental and physical health is paramount. The professional concluded.