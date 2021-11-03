feels pain in the knee, should be evaluated tomorrow. Milinkovic… ”- SOS Fanta

How is Ciro Property? The Lazio coach answers Maurizio Sarri, who spoke in the press conference on the eve of the Europa League. Here’s what he said before Marseille, as he reports Tmw.

MARSEILLE – “Very difficult: it would be crazy to come to the Velodrome and think of playing an easy match. Marseille defend with one form and attack with another, and they also showed in the first leg that they have excellent technical qualities. French football is very close to our Serie A, with even higher excellences. We can’t expect anything simple, but we knew it by seeing the group. In the end it can be decisive. Up to now we have not shown that we can withstand the double competition: after the 3 Europa League games we have collected only one point. We are now at stake and tomorrow we will see. If we want to grow, we need continuity: two games done well are not synonymous with continuity. We have shown that we know how to react to shit figures, but continuity is another thing “.

RENEWAL – “It will be evaluated next week, now we have other things to do. The only thing I can say is that I feel great at Lazio. I like the people who work in the company and I have a good relationship with the president, but we have to sit down and talk about it ”.

PROPERTY – “Ciro, in addition to the problem of the intestinal virus, also has a problem in the external part of the knee, on the collateral side. Now he’s sore, we’ll see tomorrow because today he still had problems in changing direction. Apart from him, the boys this morning I have seen them well. Cataldi had an ailment, but is recovering ”.

MILINKOVIC – “Let’s see if Milinkovic feels the need to make only one piece of the match or all: he comes from 7 consecutive matches including those with the national team”.

FRENCH MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR – “If I were Lotito, I would invite the minister to watch a Lazio match and he would understand for himself that he said bullshit”.

