Fefita La Grande and the life of other Dominican figures who give to be told in the cinema

For some reason, the only biographical films of Dominican figures and artists that have managed to reach the big screen have been the biopic of actress María Montez (“María Montez: the film”) and “The Life of the Kings”, by the comedians Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes. Meanwhile, “Freddy” (about the deceased producer Freddy Beras Goico) is ready to be shown. And a film about bachata, with Anthony Santos at the center of the story, is in the process of being produced.

Meanwhile, several names remain in a future possibility that their lives will be taken to the movies: Fernando Villalona, ​​Johnny Ventura, Fefita la Grande, the Rosario Brothers and Alex Bueno.

+ Fernando Villalona

Six years after the film that would tell the life of the merenguero Fernando Villalona “El Mayimbe” was announced with great fanfare, there is still no official explanation from the Cervecería Nacional Dominicana (CND), a production company, nor of René Brea, producer of the film, on why the project did not come to fruition.

“Dominicano soy”, the first biographical film of a Dominican artist, would mark the film debut of producer René Brea. Behind the scenes, it was commented that the large millionaire sum that would be invested in the merenguero biopic caught the attention of other local film producers, causing a conflict that ruined the long-awaited film.

Another setback that this project suffered was the public demand made by the screenwriter Olga Consuegra, who demanded the entire payment agreed upon for writing the script.

+Johnny Ventura

Soon the merenguero Johnny Ventura will be one year old since his departure from the earthly plane. During the release of the album “El Legado”, his son Jandy Ventura confirmed that there are talks with major producers (Netflix, HBO) for the filming of the biopic of “El Caballo”. Jandy refused to offer more details about how the merenguero’s life would be projected.

+ Fefita’s life

In the midst of the pandemic, in 2020, Fefita La Grande had a coffee in the patio of her residence in Santiago with Antonio Rubio, whom she announced as the producer of the film “The Life of the Great Sovereign”.

“La Mayimba”, as it is also known, did not offer details about the project about which very little has been known, only that it was deposited in the General Film Directorate for prompt approval under the guidelines of the Film Law.

Another story that is expected to be carried forward is the life of the merengue group Los Hermanos Rosario. In 2019, Rafa Rosario said in an interview with Jochy Santos, that he was working on preparations to make a film about the group that has been founded for more than 40 years.

When interviewed by Jochy Santos in his space “It’s still early”, (Color Vision) revealed that a while ago everything was ready to tell the story of Los Rosarios on the big screen, but that he did not like the script and other written points and that was why everything came to a standstill.

Last year the merengue player Alex Bueno announced that he was negotiating with the great Netflix producer to bring to television a documentary or biopic about his turbulent life, which years ago found peace in Christianity.

The merengue player revealed to the Dominican press that he had a recorded interview with Netflix, of approximately three hours, and in this first meeting the most relevant moments of the biography of the 57-year-old artist were documented, who began playing guitar at the age of 6 already By the time I was 13 I was already working with orchestras.

After the death of radio broadcaster, television host and producer Rafael Corporán de los Santos, in 2012, one of his closest collaborators, Hugo Chávez, announced that he had already written a script about the life of “El Viejo Corpo”, as his friends called him, but his children came forward to deny Chávez, since he did not have the rights to film Corporán’s life.

Rafael Corporán de los Santos was a Dominican as poor as the vast majority of his compatriots, who fought with determination and work to get out of misery. He created a business and radio emporium that he put at the service of those most in need.

One of the already shown films about Dominican entertainment figures is María Montez. In 2014, after an eventful production process that prolonged its production for more than two years, Celinés Toribio exhibited “María Montez: The Movie” on the big screen. Toribio acted as executive producer and protagonist, it was directed by the Spanish Vicente Peñarrocha and the script by Alejandro Andújar.

+ “The life of the Kings”

In December of last year “The life of the Kings” is a biographical film that reflects the lives of comedians Raymond and Miguel, which was directed by Frank Perozo and scripted by David Maler and Junior Rosario.

Meanwhile, on the way to the exhibition, “Freddy” remains pending. Dominicans eagerly await the premiere of the biographical film of the prominent comedian, writer, producer and television host, Freddy Beras Goico, “Freddy”, which was scheduled for his 80th birthday, in November 2020 and the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the exhibition plans.

Two years earlier, his son Giancarlo Beras Goico announced the filming of a film project, which had filmmaker Alfonso Rodríguez as producer. Written by José Vázquez and directed by Giancarlo Beras Goico.

The film, which will address the life of Beras Goico, was starred by the actors Luis José Germán and Augusto Feria.

Beras Goico passed away on November 18, 2010 in New York City, a victim of pancreatic cancer, three days before his 70th birthday.