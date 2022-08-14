Feid, Nicky Jam, Blessd, Ryan Castro and more

The Colombian Salomón Villada Hoyos​, known artistically as Feid or Ferxxo, is making his debut today with his song ‘Si you find it out there’.

At 29 years old, Feid is one of the biggest faces in the Latin urban genre and is on his way to becoming one of the most promising artists of the year.

“The ferxxo is not dedicated to just anyone,” wrote the native of Medellín on his Instagram account to present the video for ‘Si you find it out there’, his fifth release during this 2022.

Those who have lost a love that they have not been able to forget will feel fully identified with its lyrics. Produced by Jowan and Sky and the video by Sebastián Sánchez, the song maintains Feid’s unique style.

Feid — ‘If you find her out there’

Nicky Jam — ‘No Girlfriend’

The song ‘Sin Novia’, composed by Nicky Jam himself, along with Juan Diego Medina, Jorge Alberto Erazo, Luis A. O’Neill and Andrés Jael Correa, produced by Jorge Milliano, includes an urban Latin melody that will put enjoy the whole world in the best style of the idol of reggaeton.

“I feel happy with the result of this song and the video, I hope you feel identified and share it. I thank the people who always support me and take me to the highest levels, thank you for motivating me to continue creating music,” Nicky Jam said in a press release.

The video, directed by Willy Rodríguez, with the production of Adiela Marie Arroyo and the production company La Tara, took place in several locations in Miami and tells the story of a couple who live in parties and trips, and at the same time enjoying with his friends, but in the end they decide to be just “friends”. The clip has a visual proposal adapted to the movies of the 90s with the vibrant colors of the time.

Blessd — ‘The Message’

Blessd, the artist who never stops surprising the world with his musical project and who is taking over the planet with his music, presents his new single called ‘El Mensaje’, fully aligned with his first world tour ‘Tendencia Global Tour’ by territory European.

As if that were not enough, the announcement was made of his participation as guest of honor in the great week of Latin music on Billboard this year, where the most important leaders in the industry stand out.

Ryan Castro — ‘Amor de una noche’, from the EP ‘Reggaetonea’

Urban sensation from Medellin, Colombia, Ryan Castro, releases his first EP titled ‘Reggaetonea’.

The material contains seven songs, each with its flow Distinctive: includes hits like ‘Mujeriego’, along with the seductive collaboration ‘Prende y Apaga’ with another Colombian, Farina. Other collaborations include ‘Mírate bien’ with Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Justin Quiles and ‘Niña de mis sueño’ with Colombian heartthrob, Blessd. ‘Reggaetonea’ also brings us new songs like ‘Q’Hubo Baby’ and ‘Clásico’.

Along with his EP, Ryan Castro released the official video for ‘Amor de una noche’. Song that was inspired by the old school reggaeton that became popular in Colombia, making a fusion with the modern urban sound that only Ryan Castro has. Recorded in Medellin, the music video was directed by Felipe Mejia and follows the events that take place over the course of a night out.

The Alpha ‘El Capo’, Noriel, Thunder — ‘The devices’

The Dominican artist El Alfa, who has had the voices of Noriel and Trueno for the realization of this song, is going to make everyone dance this summer to the rhythm of this catchy song.

ROBI, Jay Wheeler — ‘Doodles’

ROBI enlisted one of today’s most promising urban Latino headliners, Jay Wheeler, for the release of his new single and video ‘Garabatos’.

Produced by AndoConJon and Flamez, the song talks about love and the doubts that arise when you are in a relationship and you don’t know what the other person expects of you. ‘Scribbles’ refers to those abstract ones that cannot be described; something that happens with love and all the confusions invented by the human being to the point of drawing ‘scribbles’ in the mind. With a guitar and the melodious voice of Jay Wheeler and ROBI, this song is sure to win the hearts of the public.

The video was shot in Miami and directed by José Emilio Sagaro of Film Heads. The visuals reflect the energy of the song and match the style vintage from the 70s with modern elements.

Alvaro Diaz — ‘Ramona Flowers’

Diaz’s new single, ‘Ramona Flowers’, is an alternative pop-punk song that pays homage to the celebrated character of Mary Elizabeth Winstead from the movie ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. TheWorld’. The track is the first single from her upcoming studio album, which will be released in the fall.

“The song is about a girl who is lying to you and she swears you don’t know it, but you’re aware… you stick it out in her face, but your heart is involved. It is a fun track”, explains Díaz through a press release.

“I wanted to do something different within the monotonous sounds that others make because that is what makes my project unique. The song definitely sets the tone for my next album.”

The video was filmed in Puerto Rico and produced and directed by his long-time collaborator, Artok. Inspired by the plot of the film, the video follows Álvaro who, like Scott Pilgrim, must fight to defeat Ramona’s evil ex-boyfriends in order to win her love.

Paulo Londra — ‘Juliet’

‘Julieta’ by Paulo Londra is the reggaeton that fans of the Cordovan star longed for so much. It was produced by Sky Rompiendo, with the collaboration of Federico Vindver, the producer behind Paulo’s new releases.

The video clip was recorded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, directed by Gabriel Bosisio and produced by Buena Productora. It stands out not only for seeing the artist in a new setting, but also for the impressive visual composition and staging. Taking aesthetic elements from the horror movies of the 80s, the video shows Paulo trapped in a gloomy hospital, trying to escape from a group of scientists who seek to steal his ideas, his youth and his creativity.

paopao, Dalex — ‘ea diache’, from the ‘Diamonds and Thorns’ EP

Today, Paopao released his first single EP titled ‘Diamonds and Thorns’, a seven-song project that is a representation of Paopao’s true self, guided by alternative and grunge influences combined with an international pop sound, trap, drill, and the traditional reggaeton from RichMusic, his record label.

“This has been a project of love, where I bare my soul in front of all of you to bring you my best work so far. This is my first solo EP, after releasing two collaborative EPs this year that I love and meant a lot to me, and I’m excited that you guys get to see another layer of paopao and experience what I’m capable of,” paopao said, via a press release.

The main theme, ‘ea diache’, is a collaboration with Dalex. It’s a slow-starting reggaeton, showcasing the vocal skills of paopao and Dalex as they talk about a passing romance that somehow can’t be forgotten. Once the beat drops, the listener gets the perfect mix of paopao’s melancholy style and Dalex’s sensuality, equally embodied by both artists.

Rels B — ‘how did you sleep?’

Daniel Heredia Vidal, known professionally as Rels B, is a Spanish rapper, composer and music producer who has given much to talk about.

The video of his new song has the collaboration of the Argentine actress Lali Espositoand talks about love, spontaneity and romanticism.

Tokischa X Eladio Carrion — ‘Hello’

D-Alexis x Moffa x Rafa Pabön — ‘Freaky’

Omar Apollo—’Highlight’

MC Davo — ‘Invincible’

Jon Z, Alex Rose, Yannc prod. Alura, Chalk — ‘Stamina’

Eladio Carrión — ‘What the Balls’

Jan Blakeee, Javiielo, Derek Santana — ‘Toxica Remix’

Kenya OS — ‘All My Love’

Ok — ‘It’s all over’

Leo X & Immasoul — ‘Vaivé’

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

MORE TO SEE:

Camilo and Evaluna share a photo album of their first tour as parents of Indigo

Leslie Grace launches forceful message on the cancellation of the movie ‘Batgirl’



