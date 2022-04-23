Feijóo demands an extraordinary MIR exam

The president of the Xunta de Galicia and the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nunez Feijoohas reiterated the need to “an extraordinary MIR” because “thousands of people were left at the gates to enter, but for a matter of tenths”. This has been stated by also president of the Popular Party (PP) in the framework of his speech to present the expansion project for the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela.

“We cannot at this time in Spain think that we are going to solve the problems we have with a political conflict; we are going to solve them with a technical solution, not with a political discussion,” said Núñez Feijó.

Likewise, the popular leader has again urged the central government to create the emergency medicine specialty in order to “stop the flow of family doctors”.

Creation of the Emergency MIR specialty

“In the Primary Care we have a huge jam problem again; we don’t have family doctors”, he stated in the framework of his intervention to present the expansion project of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela.

Thus, the autonomous president considers “impossible” solving the deficit of doctors without “a substantial change both in expansion of MIR”, in addition to a “teaching effort” and the “creation of specialties that prevent family doctors from going to hospital emergencies, leaving Primary Care unsupplied”.

“Therefore, the creation of the Emergency Department at this time, in the 21st century, is a discussion that seems to me simply a waste of time, because it is inevitable to stop the flow of Family doctors to the Emergency Department because otherwise, we are left permanently without family doctors in Primary“, he has wielded.

In this sense, Feijóo considers that “those who want to do the Emergency Room should be examined by the Emergency MIR and those who want to work in Primary Care should ask for a place in Family Medicine”. “Otherwise, we are not going to be able to solve the problems,” he added.