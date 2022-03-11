Felicity Jones does not rule out playing Black Cat again | Films

liliana carmona

The actress appeared in the tape ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

In 2014, the movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace’ I present Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy, who in the comics is known as Black Cat, one of the most famous characters in the Spider-Man universe.

Although in the end there was no longer a third installment of this saga with Andrew Garfield, the actor returned to be a superhero again in Spider-Man: No Way Home so it remains in doubt what other characters could return thanks to the multiverse.

In an interview to the Collider site, Felicity Jones She talked about this character and the characteristics that she would like to explore in the future, if she is chosen to play Black Cat again.

“What I always liked about that character was his physique. I thought that side of the character would be amazing. Black Cat has this amazing way of moving and that’s what really excited me,” she expressed.

Advertising

The actress, known for her work in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, ‘The Theory of Everything’ and ‘Inferno’, He added that “it’s a fabulous role and yes, it would be amazing to do it (again).”

Will Black Cat be in theaters again?

In 2019, SMASH interviewed producer Amy Pascal, who teased that Sony has big plans for Black Cat in the future.

“I really like Black Cat, I think she is a great character, we had her very little in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, but it’s kind of a character that we haven’t turned into Black Cat yet. I think he’s a great character,” he said.

Advertising

For now, the fans have been in charge of proposing the actress they consider to be the one to do it, for this reason several fan-arts of Anya Taylor-Joy as Black Cat.