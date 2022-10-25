Felicity Jones Headlines Emotional Aston Martin DBX707 Campaign

Aston Martin has launched its biggest product marketing campaign of 2022, with its landmark luxury SUV DBX707, the star of a new feature film with acclaimed British actress Felicity Jones.

The emotional creative, shot amongst the intense British landscape of Dartmoor National Park, features the BAFTA and Academy Award nominated actor delivering a powerful monologue to the camera as an Aston Martin Racing Green DBX707 appears on the horizon and roars in his dominant role.

“This captivating short film is an example of Aston Martin’s drive to inject emotion and intensity into the marketing of our products, challenging the creative conventions that customers have become accustomed to in the automotive sector,” said Global Marketing and Communications Director by Aston Martin, Renato Bisignani

Bisignani, He added that “Eight months after its impressive introduction, the DBX707 continues to impress drivers with its exhilarating performance, supercar driving dynamics and unmistakable styling. Through this content, we have sought to bring those attributes to life in a creative way, combining a powerful script with an elegant performer who delivers a strong and intense performance. Filmed and produced in the UK, the campaign reflects our passion for partnering with leading British talent to bring to life the Aston Martin brand and our unique blend of ultra-luxury and high-performance.”

Launching today across Aston Martin’s global social media channels and select media locations, the film and accompanying Power.Driven. creative is the first major product marketing campaign launched since the reveal of Aston Martin’s bold new creative identity, Intensity.Driven. at the beginning of this year.

By sharing this article you can help spread value to others who are looking for this type of information. If you value the work we do at Valenciacars for you and find it useful, we want to ask you a big favor: please share the article on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and your other networks.

So Felicity Jones spearheads an emotional Aston Martin DBX707 campaign that explores the evolving definition of power in society.